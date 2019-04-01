Pitney Bowes Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide

|By Business Wire
Pitney Bowes, Inc.(NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of shipping and mailing, data, and ecommerce, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded Pitney Bowes a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. The annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today offered by the top suppliers for information technology (IT) products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.
To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”
Pitney Bowes Software and Data partners benefit from an unwavering commitment to research and development across a broad range of high-growth markets. Pitney Bowes solutions span high-performance analytics, data visualization and exploration, data management, customer intelligence, security intelligence, fraud detection and prevention, and risk management.
“Over the past 20 years, Pitney Bowes has been a trusted partner of Korem’s,” said JS Turcotte, Vice President, Korem. “The 5-Star Partner Program Rating is a tremendous recognition for Pitney Bowes, and it’s a great example of how they work with premium partners like Korem to anticipate mutual capabilities and execute an innovative, collaborative approach that enables Pitney Bowes and its partners to grow significantly and celebrate more success together.”
“As technology evolves to keep pace with the business needs of our customers, Pitney Bowes continues to innovate,” said Mark Taylor, Senior Vice President, Pitney Bowes Software and Data Channels. “Every day, we’re helping our partners identify opportunities and address new challenges across a broad range of industries. By maintaining a value-based program that encourages and rewards our partners' distinction, we ensure that they have every advantage to capitalize on this growing demand.”
The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
