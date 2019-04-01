BritePool Launches: Industry Leaders Launch Commercially-Driven, Industry-Owned Identity Platform Built on Consumer Choice and Incentivization

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Key leaders with deep experience in the content, publishing, advertising and technology sectors have joined forces to launch BritePool, the first company focused on delivering real value to consumers with tools for sharing and controlling their personal data while providing publishers/advertiser/agencies with the gold standard in verifiable identities. At its core, BritePool is the first vibrant, safe and secure digital marketing ecosystem for an advertising supported open internet.
BritePool was created with the goal of solving the twin challenges currently facing the publishing and advertising industry: building consumer trust and voluntary acceptance while establishing a persistent digital last mile to the consumer in the form of a verifiable and actionable identity. The need for this solution emanates from a growing and meaningful level of consumer distrust in the online advertising ecosystem that has led to increased and onerous government oversight and regulations that are threatening the commercial viability of publishers, concentrating control of the Internet in the hands of a few actors and stunting innovation.
The leadership team includes industry veterans David J. Moore, founder and CEO of 24/7 Real Media and Bob Perkins, former CMO of Pizza Hut and President of Chiat/Day New York. Among the first to contribute capital, intellectual property and data assets to this industry initiative are MediaMath and Sonobi. In connection with this investment, Michael Connolly, co-founder and CEO of Sonobi and Greg Williams, co-founder of MediaMath will join Mr. Moore as directors of BritePool. Mr. Perkins will serve as the Chief Operating Officer.
“The industry is at a critical inflection point,” said Mr. Moore, BritePool director. “Motivated by rising consumer confusion and distrust of the ecosystem, government regulation, ranging from GDRP in Europe to CCPA in California, will require new and innovative approaches to incent and encourage consumers to voluntarily share their identity and information in a safe and secure environment. They will only do so if they find the value exchange fair and transparent. At the same time, publishers and brands alike, under tremendous pressure today, need stronger identity management tools to ensure more effective and robust advertising. BritePool operates at the intersection of these dynamic market forces, providing a solution set for consumers, marketers and publishers that respects all constituencies.”
Solidifying BritePool’s commitment to building trust with consumers and providing answers for the publishing and advertising communities, BritePool is commissioning a series of detailed and comprehensive national surveys of consumer attitudes on privacy with the goal of understanding and solving for consumer needs. The first of these surveys, conducted in conjunction with USC’s Annenberg Center for Public Relations, will be in the field in late March and will be released in April.
The team has pulled together an advisory group of influential publishers and advertiser to provide input, guide development and accelerate acceptance and buy-in across the industry.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005393/en/
