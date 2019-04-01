BehavioSec Included in Enterprise Management Associates, Inc.’s Top 3 Report “Ten Priorities for Enabling Identity Management in 2019”

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
BehavioSec, a pioneer in the behavioral biometrics and continuous authentication space, today announced its inclusion in a new Top 3 Report and Decision Guide from Enterprise Management Associates, Inc. (EMA) titled “Ten Priorities for Enabling Identity Management in 2019.” EMA’s Top 3 Reports provide guidance to enterprise influencers and decision makers on the types of solutions they should invest in to resolve specific challenges in their organization. This report also awards recognition to the top three solution providers, including BehavioSec, EMA believes should be included in product evaluations for each of the identified business requirements.
This report outlines how identity management is the cornerstone for effectively securing enterprise IT resources. EMA’s decision guide provides actionable advice on the best practices and solutions organizations should adopt for addressing today’s most pressing challenges to enabling effective identity management.
“Behavioral biometrics is one of the key disruptive technologies in identity management and can greatly relieve authentication security problems industries face,” said Neil Costigan, CEO of BehavioSec. “Because we’re able to identify users by monitoring ways in which they interact with their applications, we are on the leading edge and delivering significant return-on-investment. Our inclusion in this ‘Top 3’ report from EMA is further validation of our ground-breaking behavioral biometrics solution and confirms the type of service our customers experience on an ongoing basis.”
BehavioSec’s platform drives the company’s worldwide momentum as more business and government authorities acknowledge the limits of traditional login credentials too often stolen or exposed in the cybercrime underground. By instantly analyzing users’ keystrokes, cursor movements, touchscreen pressure and device handling, BehavioSec can continuously authenticate users based on their authentic, innate behaviors in real time. The platform detects suspect logins and transactions, or subjects them to higher risk scoring and customers’ further mitigations. This adds a new, pivotal last line of defense against account takeovers and unchecked fraud costs when criminals use browser malware, stolen devices, intercepted passwords and other techniques to bypass account security.
The report featuring BehavioSec is available here for EMA's subscribers. Organizations interested in additional details on BehavioSec’s Behavioral Biometrics software platform can download a hands-on product review called “The Algorithm of You: Defeating Attackers by Being Yourself,” conducted by the SANS Institute.
About BehavioSec:
BehavioSec is the first vendor to pioneer behavioral biometrics. The company’s Behavioral Biometrics Platform is widely deployed across Global 2000 companies for its proven ability to dramatically reduce account fraud and data theft. Founded in 2008 out of groundbreaking academic research, BehavioSec technology allows companies, to continuously verify digital identities with superior precision, in real-time. Strengthened with the leadership of serial entrepreneurs and experienced industry professionals, the BehavioSec team now spans the world, providing security while preserving a rich digital experience throughout web and mobile apps. BehavioSec is the only enterprise-grade vendor used in global deployments with some of the largest companies, reducing manual review whilst safeguarding millions of users and billions of transactions. BehavioSec investors include Forgepoint Capital, Cisco, ABN AMRO, Conor Ventures and Octopus Ventures. BehavioSec is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has global operations throughout Europe and Asia Pac. For more information, visit www.behaviosec.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005142/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Mar. 31, 2019 06:30 PM EDT