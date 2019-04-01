Accessory Retailer Stance Honored With Signifyd FLOW Award for Exceptional Customer Experience

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
Signifyd has honored apparel retailer Stance with its FLOW Award for the fashion socks and underwear seller’s exceptional customer experience.
Indy Guha, Signifyd's VP of Growth Marketing and Paul Zaengle, Stance's Executive Vice President of Direct to Consumer (Photo: Business Wire)
Since its founding almost a decade ago, Stance has built a brand that consumers love, helping to transform a sector and add unexpected sizzle to an apparel category that had traditionally been an afterthought.
“Stance has taken some everyday apparel items and turned them into a personal statement,” said Indy Guha, Signifyd’s vice president of growth marketing. “What sets them apart starts with a great product. But it’s the level of Stance’s commitment to its customers that puts them in rare retail company. They have built a community and given it a place to gather, digitally and in person. When you look at Stance, you’re looking at the future of retail.”
Stance has set itself apart from the rest of the category through its innovative approach and its celebration of self-expression and human creativity. The company doesn’t just talk their mission, says Paul Zaengle, Stance executive vice president of direct to consumer. They live it.
“Our mission is celebrating human originality,” said Zaengle. “We know that comes through in our product. We’re very proud of our design, quality and innovation, and our guests love it. We also strive to make that come alive in our stores and in our online experience.”
Guha presented the award Thursday at the Signifyd FLOW Los Angeles, an evening of conversation and learning where leaders representing some of retail’s most creative enterprises gathered to compare notes and share their experiences in ecommerce.
Stance’s Innovations in Customer Experience
How do you create a loyal fan base that is crazy about buying socks and underwear?
Stance is as much an innovation company as it is an accessory designer. Stance engineers toil in the SHRED Lab, a skateboard and skiing term that conveniently is also an abbreviation for Sock, Hosiery, Research, Engineering, Development. The upshot: A line of innovative materials that are every bit as striking as the bold patterns that adorn the socks and underwear sold by Stance.
Stance has struck deals with the NBA, Major League Baseball, Rihanna and a host of influencers that share the same vision. They’ve enlisted skateboarders, authors, models, musicians, designers and professional athletes who help promote and design their products and work under the label “Punks and Poets.”
Tens of millions of socks sold later, Stance now has 15 standalone stores – including their newest one at New York’s Hudson Yards, the hottest retail property on the planet. All of their stores feature their innovative self-checkout experience. It is the first ever retail self-checkout not requiring an app — where their guests can skip the line and checkout on their own smartphone.
Stance products are sold at retailers like Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, REI and Bloomingdales, among others, and on its own website Stance.com, which maintains the feel of a place to hang out as much as a place to buy things.
About Stance
With its mission of “Celebrating Human Originality,” Stance turned one of the world’s most boring accessories into its most exciting in less than five years. Stance’s founders saw a category that had been ignored, taken for granted, looked over, dismissed. By breathing life into something that had been overlooked, Stance ignited a movement of art and self-expression that has drawn athletes, performers and iconic cultural influencers to the brand – a group they call the Punks & Poets. And by underpinning its creative roots with a relentless focus on technical innovation, Stance is now found in over 60 countries on the feet of those who dare to be different.
About Signifyd
Signifyd enables merchants to grow with confidence by providing an end-to-end commerce protection platform. Powered by the Signifyd Commerce Network of more than 10,000 merchants selling to more than 250 million consumers worldwide, its advanced machine learning engine is able to protect merchants from fraud, consumer abuse and revenue loss caused by barriers and friction in the buying experience. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Barcelona, Belfast and London.
