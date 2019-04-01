Twilio for Salesforce Offers an Enhanced Way to Engage Customers via SMS

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced it has launched an app on Salesforce AppExchange that allows organizations using Salesforce to easily send and receive SMS messages directly from their Salesforce CRM. Hundreds of customers, including LiveDifferent, Philadelphia School Partnership, and CauseMic are already using Twilio for Salesforce to engage their customers and constituents. To learn more, visit Twilio.com/salesforce.
Twilio for Salesforce offers out-of-the-box SMS messaging globally, with instantly familiar and flexible tools designed for both Lightning Experience and Salesforce Classic. Organizations can use the Salesforce data they already track to create relevant, contextualized engagements with their audience and report on results - all within the Salesforce Platform. For example, LiveDifferent, a Canadian nonprofit that runs youth volunteer trips all around the world, uses Salesforce to manage participant data. Now, they’re using Twilio for Salesforce to notify students about upcoming trips on the channel they prefer.
“Twilio for Salesforce makes it easy for us to connect with students over SMS at scale, and maintain the context of each conversation through Salesforce,” said Ashley Smart, director of operations at LiveDifferent.
Twilio for Salesforce combines the programmability of Twilio with the out-of-the-box functionality of Salesforce, uniting the power of developers and Salesforce administrators. With the included Twilio API library, Salesforce developers can extend Twilio for Salesforce to the rest of Twilio’s communication channels and server-side developer tools, and embed fully customized communication experiences within their Salesforce workflows.
“Twilio originally built this product to serve the many nonprofit customers Twilio and Salesforce share,” said Charlie Weems, product manager for Twilio for Salesforce at Twilio.org. “Nonprofits were seeking to connect with people over SMS, but didn’t have the time or resources to build an integration from scratch. In the first few months we saw interest from hundreds of commercial companies - from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises - so we’re releasing it as an app on Salesforce AppExchange to enable organizations to quickly add SMS to help power their engagement strategy.”
“Twilio for Salesforce was a snap to set up and integrate text messaging into our Salesforce instance,” said Sam Davidson, manager of data and analytics at Philadelphia School Partnership. “With Twilio for Salesforce, families can engage with us on their preferred channel.”
“We are happy to welcome Twilio for Salesforce onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to reach customers," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."
This integration builds on Twilio’s existing relationship with Salesforce. Salesforce is a customer, partner and investor in Twilio. Twilio also powers Salesforce Lightning Dialer which allows businesses to call customers directly via the Salesforce application, powered by Twilio Voice.
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 6 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.
About Twilio
Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, email and video by virtualizing the world’s telecommunications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005273/en/
