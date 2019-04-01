Carbon Announces Updates to its Leadership Team

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Carbon (www.carbon3d.com), a leading Digital Manufacturing Platform, today announced updates to its leadership team at an important time for the company. Poised for explosive growth through partnerships with companies such as adidas, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Riddell, and BMW, Carbon brings together innovations in software, hardware and materials to deliver breakthrough products across industry sectors. The updates to the leadership team include promotions and newly created positions, which are critical to setting the company up for continued growth and success.
Craig Carlson has been promoted from Vice President of Engineering to Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Craig will be responsible for the short and long term technology needs of the company as it scales and continues to introduce industry-leading software and hardware capabilities. Craig joined Carbon in 2014 from Tesla Motors, where he was Vice President of Software and Electrical Integration, and was responsible for the Roadster and Model S. His seasoned leadership experience and technical prowess will continue to play a critical role in managing and executing Carbon’s technology roadmap and strategy.
Philip DeSimone, a Carbon Co-Founder and its current Vice President of Business Development, has also been promoted to the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. Philip has worked tirelessly since the company’s inception to quarterback major partnerships with brands like adidas and Riddell, as well as lead its global sales organization. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for customer success, retention and acquisition as well as managing Carbon’s most strategic relationships and customers.
Meg Nibbi, a current Vice President at Carbon who has been instrumental since 2015 in building out the company’s legal and compliance function globally, has been promoted to VP, General Counsel. Meg has represented private and publicly-held high growth technology companies and venture investors for the past 30 years in all manner of transactions, including financings, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions. She most recently served as outside general counsel to Mohr, Davidow Ventures as well as a number of emerging growth technology companies in the hardware, software and IoT spaces.
Additionally, Rich Narasaki has joined Carbon as its Vice President of Brand Marketing reporting to Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer. Rich comes to Carbon from GE (General Electric Co.) where he served as Head of Global Brand—responsible for a $33 billion asset. He has proven experience managing large, complex brands through change and will be responsible for defining and growing Carbon’s brand as the company grows and scales across new industries and into new, global markets.
“We are at the forefront of digital manufacturing, creating a new standard for the industry. In order to continue pushing the boundaries of what our technology can do and to execute our global growth strategy, we need to have the best team at the top,” said Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Carbon’s CEO and Co-founder. “This expanded leadership team brings a wealth of experience and business expertise that will strengthen our leadership team and set Carbon up for continued success.”
“Working at Carbon over the last few years as Vice President of Engineering, I know the company has so much to offer when it comes to its technology. I’m eager to continue building on that foundation to take the Carbon Platform to the next level and continue to provide our partners and customers with a seamless, end-to-end technology solution that allows them to reimagine how they design, engineer, manufacture, and deliver their products at scale,” said Craig Carlson.
“I’m thrilled to take on this new position as Carbon’s first Chief Customer Officer! From day one, our business has been built on strong and innovative partnerships, so this role is very important for Carbon as a customer-centric company. As a Co-Founder, I helped institute the mantra that we only succeed if our customers succeed, and I intend to make sure that continues to be front-and-center throughout the organization,” said Philip DeSimone.
“Carbon’s vision for becoming the No.1 Digital Manufacturing Platform and its mission to reinvent how products are designed, engineered, manufactured and delivered are what excite me about the company, and I’m looking forward to helping it realize that throughout the next phase of its entrepreneurial journey,” said Meg Nibbi.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining Carbon – a brand that has so much potential to connect more deeply, and with more audiences. I love that Carbon impacts so many growing industries. I look forward to building a brand with a strong and articulated purpose that’s connected to the business strategy,” said Rich Narasaki.
Over the last year, Carbon has made other strategic updates to its board and leadership team to strengthen its bench. In December, Dara Treseder joined the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer; and, last October, board member Ellen J. Kullman, former Chair and CEO of DuPont, was recently named lead independent director, Deborah M. Messemer, former managing partner of KPMG’s Bay Area and Northwest Region, joined the board, and Elisa de Martel was promoted to Chief Financial Officer.
About Carbon
Carbon’s mission is to reinvent how polymer products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and delivered, towards a digital and sustainable future. Based in Silicon Valley, Carbon brings together innovations in software, hardware, and molecular science to deliver industry-leading digital manufacturing solutions. With Carbon’s ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis™ technology and broad family of programmable liquid resins, manufacturers can unlock new business opportunities such as mass customization, on-demand inventory, and previously impossible product designs. The Carbon Platform allows customers to build uniquely differentiated products while reducing waste and speeding time to market. To learn more, visit www.Carbon3d.com, like the Carbon Facebook page, or follow Carbon on Instagram and Twitter at @Carbon.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005447/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Mar. 31, 2019 06:30 PM EDT