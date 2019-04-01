Carbon Announces Updates to its Leadership Team

Carbon (www.carbon3d.com), a leading Digital Manufacturing Platform, today announced updates to its leadership team at an important time for the company. Poised for explosive growth through partnerships with companies such as adidas, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, Riddell, and BMW, Carbon brings together innovations in software, hardware and materials to deliver breakthrough products across industry sectors. The updates to the leadership team include promotions and newly created positions, which are critical to setting the company up for continued growth and success.

Craig Carlson has been promoted from Vice President of Engineering to Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Craig will be responsible for the short and long term technology needs of the company as it scales and continues to introduce industry-leading software and hardware capabilities. Craig joined Carbon in 2014 from Tesla Motors, where he was Vice President of Software and Electrical Integration, and was responsible for the Roadster and Model S. His seasoned leadership experience and technical prowess will continue to play a critical role in managing and executing Carbon’s technology roadmap and strategy.

Philip DeSimone, a Carbon Co-Founder and its current Vice President of Business Development, has also been promoted to the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. Philip has worked tirelessly since the company’s inception to quarterback major partnerships with brands like adidas and Riddell, as well as lead its global sales organization. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for customer success, retention and acquisition as well as managing Carbon’s most strategic relationships and customers.

Meg Nibbi, a current Vice President at Carbon who has been instrumental since 2015 in building out the company’s legal and compliance function globally, has been promoted to VP, General Counsel. Meg has represented private and publicly-held high growth technology companies and venture investors for the past 30 years in all manner of transactions, including financings, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions. She most recently served as outside general counsel to Mohr, Davidow Ventures as well as a number of emerging growth technology companies in the hardware, software and IoT spaces.

Additionally, Rich Narasaki has joined Carbon as its Vice President of Brand Marketing reporting to Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer. Rich comes to Carbon from GE (General Electric Co.) where he served as Head of Global Brand—responsible for a $33 billion asset. He has proven experience managing large, complex brands through change and will be responsible for defining and growing Carbon’s brand as the company grows and scales across new industries and into new, global markets.

“We are at the forefront of digital manufacturing, creating a new standard for the industry. In order to continue pushing the boundaries of what our technology can do and to execute our global growth strategy, we need to have the best team at the top,” said Dr. Joseph DeSimone, Carbon’s CEO and Co-founder. “This expanded leadership team brings a wealth of experience and business expertise that will strengthen our leadership team and set Carbon up for continued success.”

“Working at Carbon over the last few years as Vice President of Engineering, I know the company has so much to offer when it comes to its technology. I’m eager to continue building on that foundation to take the Carbon Platform to the next level and continue to provide our partners and customers with a seamless, end-to-end technology solution that allows them to reimagine how they design, engineer, manufacture, and deliver their products at scale,” said Craig Carlson.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new position as Carbon’s first Chief Customer Officer! From day one, our business has been built on strong and innovative partnerships, so this role is very important for Carbon as a customer-centric company. As a Co-Founder, I helped institute the mantra that we only succeed if our customers succeed, and I intend to make sure that continues to be front-and-center throughout the organization,” said Philip DeSimone.

“Carbon’s vision for becoming the No.1 Digital Manufacturing Platform and its mission to reinvent how products are designed, engineered, manufactured and delivered are what excite me about the company, and I’m looking forward to helping it realize that throughout the next phase of its entrepreneurial journey,” said Meg Nibbi.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Carbon – a brand that has so much potential to connect more deeply, and with more audiences. I love that Carbon impacts so many growing industries. I look forward to building a brand with a strong and articulated purpose that’s connected to the business strategy,” said Rich Narasaki.

Over the last year, Carbon has made other strategic updates to its board and leadership team to strengthen its bench. In December, Dara Treseder joined the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer; and, last October, board member Ellen J. Kullman, former Chair and CEO of DuPont, was recently named lead independent director, Deborah M. Messemer, former managing partner of KPMG’s Bay Area and Northwest Region, joined the board, and Elisa de Martel was promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

About Carbon

Carbon’s mission is to reinvent how polymer products are designed, engineered, manufactured, and delivered, towards a digital and sustainable future. Based in Silicon Valley, Carbon brings together innovations in software, hardware, and molecular science to deliver industry-leading digital manufacturing solutions. With Carbon’s ground-breaking Digital Light Synthesis™ technology and broad family of programmable liquid resins, manufacturers can unlock new business opportunities such as mass customization, on-demand inventory, and previously impossible product designs. The Carbon Platform allows customers to build uniquely differentiated products while reducing waste and speeding time to market. To learn more, visit www.Carbon3d.com, like the Carbon Facebook page, or follow Carbon on Instagram and Twitter at @Carbon.

