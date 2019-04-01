Atlantic Broadband to Expand Gigabit Internet Deployment to More Than 90 Percent of Its Footprint

|By Business Wire
April 1, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s ninth largest cable operator, announced today a major expansion of its Gigabit internet deployment for homes and businesses.
Gigabit speed internet has launched this week in the company’s Eastern Pennsylvania service area, with additional launches planned throughout the year in Western Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. The planned expansion is expected to be completed by the end of summer, at which time Gigabit speed internet will be available to over 90 percent of Atlantic Broadband’s footprint, extending across 11 states from Maine to Florida.
Atlantic Broadband was the first provider in Connecticut to launch Gigabit speed internet in 2016 and was the first to deploy the service a year later in its Miami footprint. Additional launches occurred in 2018 in its New Hampshire/Maine, Southern Maryland, and Aiken, South Carolina service areas.
“Atlantic Broadband is a market leader in Gigabit speed deployments,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “This expansion will provide homes and businesses across our national footprint with access to transformative internet speeds.”
The average internet download speed over fixed broadband in the U.S. is about 96 Mbps, according to Ookla’s Q2/Q3 2018 national report. Gigabit internet delivers speeds up to 10 times faster.*
“With the wide availability of gigabit service, cable is putting in place the broadband infrastructure to power the emerging technologies and applications, said Mark Walker, Director of Technology Policy at CableLabs, the nonprofit Research and Development Lab for the global cable industry. “This will transform and enhance our lives through immersive entertainment, next-generation healthcare and a re-imagination of education and work.”
The Gigabit speed expansion is occurring at a time when homes and workplaces increasingly require internet with the capacity and performance to power the growing number of devices and applications customers rely on every day. Gigabit’s high performance speeds, made possible through robust DOCSIS 3.1 technology, power the most data-intensive applications so that home and business users can surf, stream, download and work online simultaneously.
To learn more about Atlantic Broadband’s Gigabit internet services, visit https://atlanticbb.com/internet/gigabit. To learn about its internet, phone and TV offerings for business, visit https://atlanticbb.com/business/.
ABOUT ATLANTIC BROADBAND
Atlantic Broadband, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the ninth largest cable operator in the United States, based on the number of television service customers served. The company provides its residential and business customers with internet, TV and phone services in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Atlantic Broadband is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. To learn more about Atlantic Broadband, please visit https://atlanticbb.com.
*Stated Gigabit speeds are download speeds over a wired connection. Actual speeds may vary and are not guaranteed, as many factors can impact internet speeds, including subscriber device limits, location of and conditions inside the home or business, and other factors. See Atlantic Broadband’s Network Management Disclosure at atlanticbb.com for details.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005122/en/
