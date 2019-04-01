Eros Now Enters Into Partnership With Veriown Global, Inc. - Helping to Bring Digital Entertainment and Energy To Rural India

|By Business Wire
|
|April 1, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced it entered into a partnership with Veriown. Through this alliance, Eros Now powers Films, Originals and other content on ‘The Connect’ a product designed and conceptualized by Veriown.
Over 300 million people in rural India are currently living in the dark deprived of electricity, entertainment and educational content. Access to reliable energy sources plays a key role in making available additional services that consumers from rural India are seeking. In-line with the Government’s Saubhagya plan to bring electricity to all households and provide additional benefits in the form of entertainment, ‘The Connect’ will offer ‘light, learning and fun – all in one powered by the Sun!’ The initiative will cut the air pollution and expense for fuel to generate electricity while screening highly entertaining content.
Through internet-powered solar devices, rural Indians will have access to reliable energy and a digital entertainment offering of the largest movie library, original shows, short-format content, originals, music and much more brought exclusively to them by Eros Now. The alliance also promises to make a social impact and create inclusion for the large population which requires access to the 4E’s – Entertainment, Energy, Education and E-Commerce.
Commenting on the announcement, Rishika Lulla Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Digital, said, “Eros Now has always been a pioneer in carving new dimensions to enhance its audiences’ lifestyle. ‘The Connect’ aims to improve lives by not only providing electricity but also a wide range of digital content for entertainment. This technological advancement & innovative solution is a market first. It will also help in building a digital ecosystem by fulfilling the demand for entertainment in remote villages of rural India in line with our promise of penetrating deeper in tier 3 & 4 markets. The service acts as a sense of safety and security during the night and works towards enhancing social status by giving consumers access to entertainment and educational content.”
“Since its inception, Veriown has focused on improving the lives of those with the least access by bringing them into the digital economy through our Connect. By partnering with EROS NOW, we expand on our mission to bring the 4Es, Energy, Education, Entertainment and E-Commerce to rural India. We believe the partnership will bring substantial engagement with our customers and open new markets for both our companies.” Says, Wael Aburida, CEO, Veriown Global Inc.
The pilot phase for this initiative is expected to begin Q2 2019 and will see the markets of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan benefitting from clean, affordable and reliable electricity. Soon the product will also be made available to other remote villages across India and overseas.
About Eros International Plc
Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.
About Eros Now
Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 142 million registered users and 15.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com
About Veriown Global Inc.:
Founded in 2017, Veriown Global is creating innovative and disruptive solutions that have a life-changing impact to those across the globe with limited to no access to electricity, connectivity, quality healthcare & education. Our mission is to make the world’s last mile our first mile of generational impact through solar powered Energy, Education, Entertainment & e-Commerce.
