SIOS Technology Names Michael Bilancieri VP, Product

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
SIOS Technology Corp., the industry pioneer in providing IT Resilience through intelligent application availability, today welcomed Michael Bilancieri as VP, Product reporting directly to President and CEO, Jerry Melnick. Michael will work cross-functionally with marketing, sales and product teams to help expand the business and value of SIOS’ high availability clustering software for critical applications like SQL Server, Oracle, and SAP operating in cloud, hybrid cloud or datacenter.
Bilancieri comes to SIOS from Carbon Black (formerly Bit9), a leader in cloud delivered, next-generation endpoint security, where he was president and CEO of Carbon Black Federal, Inc., and before that, senior director of product management, responsible for the company’s flagship security products. In these roles, he built a world-class product management team closely aligned with sales and marketing to implement an aggressive product strategy and deliver innovative products that helped fuel the company’s strong growth and highly-successful IPO. At SIOS, Michael will serve as the Voice of the Customer to define and execute the company’s product strategy and roadmap to position SIOS for long-term success. As a technologist and business leader, Michael will be instrumental in helping SIOS deliver leading products and articulate their value working side by side with development, sales and marketing to expand the company’s business.
“Our search focused on finding a business leader with strong cross-organizational skills and deep experience working with customers to translate business needs into product capabilities and help sales organizations excel,” said Jerry Melnick, president and CEO, SIOS Technology. “We looked for someone who deeply cares about the customer experience and is passionate about building and developing the cross-functional, cohesive teams that lead to success. With Michael’s help, we aim to expand the connection our customers have with our products, thereby expanding our business.”
“SIOS presents an extraordinary opportunity,” said Bilancieri. “I’ve been in the HA space before and with the growing adoption of cloud computing comes a whole new set of challenges as well as tremendous opportunities for application availability. The company is well positioned to access this newly-emerging market that offers significant growth potential. Jerry and his team have built a great foundation delivering tremendous value in allowing customers to move their critical applications to the cloud with confidence. We have an opportunity to build on our existing success and expand our product offerings and customer-reach making SIOS the standard for application availability in the datacenter and the cloud.”
Earlier in his career, Bilancieri served as director and senior director of product management at Imprivata and Marathon Technologies, and before that, as a senior product marketing manager at Double-Take Software (acquired by Carbonite).
Supporting References
Download a photo of Michael Bilancieri: http://bit.ly/2FBOcir
About SIOS Technology Corp.
SIOS Technology Corp. makes software products that provide the insights and guidance that IT managers need to manage and protect business-critical applications in large, complex data centers. SIOS iQ is a machine learning analytics software that helps IT managers optimize performance, efficiency, reliability, and capacity utilization in virtualized environments. SIOS SAN and SANLess software is an essential part of any cluster solution that provides the flexibility to build Clusters Your Way™ to protect your choice of Windows or Linux environment in any configuration (or combination) of physical, virtual and cloud (public, private, and hybrid) without sacrificing performance or availability. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, and has offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.
SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS iQ, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS Protection Suite, Clusters Your Way, SIOS PERC Dashboard, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
