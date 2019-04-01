|By Business Wire
|
|April 1, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today introduced its new High Endurance microSD card. The card is especially designed for write-intensive application use such as home security and surveillance cameras, dash cams and body cams.
Kingston Digital Introduces New High Endurance microSD Cards (Photo: Business Wire)
As write-intensive applications critically depend on a high level of reliability and performance, Kingston’s High Endurance microSD card provides durability, high-storage capacity and prolonged endurance to meet the unique recording demands of security cameras and dash cams. The High Endurance microSD card stores up to 20,000 hours1 of seamless video recording in full 1080p HD to capture a reliable record of what happens whether at home or on the road.
Kingston’s High Endurance microSD cards are engineered and tested for use in harsh conditions and are durable enough to protect from extreme temperatures, shock, water and x-rays2. When needed the most, the High Endurance microSD card is the reliable solution to capture critical moments over a long period of time without the risk of compromised or lost data.
“Surveillance footage captured by home security systems and dash cams can prove to be incredibly valuable. Consumers need to feel confident their memory cards are built to withstand extreme conditions while still providing a stable storage solution to capture critical recordings when they need it the most,” said Annette Chan, Flash card business manager, Kingston. “Dash cameras in vehicles and security cameras at home are becoming more commonplace and with the addition of our new High Endurance microSD card we’re able to meet the ever-growing demand for capturing hours of video monitoring content, while providing high performance, seamless recording and trusted Kingston reliability.”
Kingston’s High Endurance microSD cards are available in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities and are backed by a two-year warranty, free technical support and legendary Kingston reliability. For more information visit www.kingston.com.
High Endurance microSD Card Features and Specifications:
- Capacities3: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
-
Performance4: UHS-I U1 Speed Class 10
- 32GB & 64GB – 95MB/s Read and 30MB/s Write
- 128GB – 95MB/s Read and 45MB/s Write
-
Operating Hours:
- 32GB – 5,000 hours
- 64GB – 10,000 hours
- 128GB – 20,000 hours
- Dimensions: 11mm x 15mm x 1mm
- Operating Temperature: -25°C to 85°C
- Warranty: 2-year warranty, free technical support
|
High Endurance microSD Card
|
Part Number
|
Capacity
|SDCE/32GB
|32GB
|SDCE/64GB
|64GB
|SDCE/128GB
|128GB
|1
|Based on internal testing data with 128GB capacity. Hours may vary based on host device and usage.
|2
|IEC/EN 60529 IPX7 certified for protection against continual water submersion up to 30 minutes and depth up to 1m. Withstands temperature range from -25°C to 85°C. Based on MIL-STD-883H, METHOD 2002.5 military standard test method. Protected against X-ray exposure based on ISO7816-1 guidelines.
|3
|Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash memory guide at kingston.com/flashguide.
|4
|Speed may vary due to host and device configuration.
About Kingston Digital, Inc.
Kingston Digital, Inc. (“KDI”) is the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Established in 2008, KDI is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, USA. For more information, please call 877-546-4786 or visit www.kingston.com.
Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
