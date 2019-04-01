Copa Airlines Selects Farelogix Technology for Enterprise Retailing

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 09:33 AM EDT
Farelogix and Copa Airlines announced today that the complete FLX Airline Commerce Gateway has been selected by Panama’s flag carrier to deliver enterprise merchandising and distribution capabilities across all channels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005506/en/
The FLX Airline Commerce Gateway is a production-proven technology platform that enables airlines to achieve total content control in full alignment with NDC. It is comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, merchandising, and retailing across channels. It will enable Copa to dynamically create and optimize multiple tiers of airline offers including schedules, availability, merchandising, and shopping/pricing, using technology that is performant-built for airline retailing and that operates independently of the airline’s PSS. Copa will also adopt FLX Open Connect, which provides an NDC-enabled API capable of serving all channels with full orchestration for offer and order management, ticketing, ARC/BSP, and more.
“By controlling our offer and putting it in the hands of our customers and distribution partners we can maximize the value we deliver in today’s hyper-connected marketplace,” said Ricardo Sotelo, Director of e-Commerce at Copa Airlines. “With Farelogix as our technology partner, we gain control and flexibility over our product offering allowing us to present our customers with a better shopping experience.”
“Our technology was built for omni-channel retailing and NDC,” said Jim Davidson, CEO of Farelogix. “By working with Copa at the enterprise level, we can ensure they have exactly what they need to differentiate their content, personalize their offers, and provide customers with greater choice.”
Copa’s initial implementation of the FLX Airline Commerce Gateway will initially focus on the airline’s website, with the complete roll out of retailing and NDC capabilities across all channels by 2020.
About Farelogix
Farelogix is a recognized leader and innovator in the travel industry. Its groundbreaking technology is modernizing the airline commerce and distribution landscape and is used by several of the world’s leading airlines. The company’s flagship Airline Commerce Gateway is a technology platform comprised of fully integrated and optimized components for airline-controlled distribution, shopping, pricing, merchandising, and retailing across channels. Recognized for its pioneering role in creating the distribution innovation known today as NDC, Farelogix now provides NDC (Level 3 certified) distribution for more than 20 airlines with connectivity to 10 major PSS systems. Farelogix is headquartered in Miami, Florida with an office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For additional information, visit farelogix.com.
About Copa Holdings, S.A.
Copa Airlines, subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. It currently serves 81 destinations in 33 countries across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. Operating continuously for 70 years, it has established the Hub of the Americas in Panama City as the continent’s leading hub. It has one of the industry’s newest and most modern fleets, with 105 aircraft— 82 Boeing Next-Generation 737s and 17 Embraer-190s, 6 Boeing 737 MAX9 —and on-time performance of around 90%, among the best in the industry. Thanks to its on-time performance, Copa Airlines was recognized by FlightStats as “Latin America’s most on-time airline” for the sixth year in a row. The London-based Official Airline Guide also named Copa Airlines “the world’s most on-time airline,” based on its on-time performance in 2018. In the same year, the company was recognized with the “La aerolínea líder de México y Centroamérica” at the World Travel Awards. In 2016, Copa was also honored with three Skytrax awards: “Best Airline in Central America and the Caribbean,” “Best Airline Staff in Central America and the Caribbean” and “Best Regional Airline in Central America.” As a member of the Star Alliance, Copa Airlines offers travelers the ability to reach 1,330 airports in 190 countries, with more than 18,450 daily flights. Copa also has code-share agreements with United Airlines, Aeromexico, Avianca, GOL, Azul, Cubana, TAME, KLM, Air France, Lufthansa, Iberia, Turkish, Asiana, Eva Airways and Emirates. To plan your travel and manage your reservations, securely buy tickets in seven currencies, use Web Check-in, print boarding passes and find information about travel policies and immigration requirements, visit www.copa.com. Plus, visit www.ConnectMiles.com to learn about Copa Airlines’ improved and expanded loyalty program, designed especially for our travelers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005506/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT