A 5-in-1 Expo Featuring Food Taipei, Foodtech & Bio/Pharmatech, Taipei Pack, Taiwan Horeca, and Halal Taiwan
The scale of this 5-in-1 Mega Expo has reached a new peak and advanced into nine cities!
|2019 Food Taipei will be in full swing!
TAIPEI, Apr 1, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - TAITRA aims to strengthen exchange and cooperation between international food importers and Taiwan's food, food processing and packaging machinery, hospitality equipment, and halal industries. It has therefore selected nine major cities in eight countries including Paris, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Sydney, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, New York, Tokyo, and Toronto, to host promotional briefings during March-April. The conference will present the current situation, advantages, future trends, and cooperation opportunities of Taiwan's food and food-related industries. TAITRA will also invite local importers with a strong interest in Taiwan's food industry supply chain to visit the FOOD TAIPEI 5-in-1 Mega Expo in June of this year.
The Asian food industry's annual event, the grand 5-in-1 expo, features Food Taipei, Foodtech & Bio/Pharmatech, Taipei Pack, Taiwan Horeca, and Halal Taiwan, and will take place June 19-22, 2019. In addition to the original Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 (TaiNEX1), and the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 (TWTC Hall 1), the newly built Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 (TaiNEX2), which was officially opened in March, will also accommodate the expo. By taking on the new exhibition hall, FOOD TAIPEI 5-in-1 Mega Expo's scale will reach new heights with up to 4,800 booths. Such scale will pave the way for new strategies.
FOOD TAIPEI combines food products, processed food products and pharmaceutical production machinery, packaging, and dining/restaurant equipment in a single comprehensive supply platform to create a comprehensive upstream, downstream, midstream, and peripheral supply chain. Showcasing the world's highest-quality, most refined, innovative, diverse, exciting, healthy, and safe food, FOOD TAIPEI offers buyers a one-stop shop for all their purchasing needs. Indeed, it is the primary procurement platform for the global Chinese and Asian food industry.
- Global Nation Pavilions, Taiwan Agricultural Products Regional Government Pavilions, and Flagship Brand Pavilions debut for the first time. Food industry elites gather in TWTC Hall 1.
TWTC Hall 1 will feature an exclusive food and beverage event. Visitors can engage local, fresh farm-to-table produce, as well as the top selection of international food ingredients, all under one roof. All of Taiwan's regional governments and public associations will actively participate in the exhibition, presenting quality foods from all over Taiwan, and making the expo the Asia food industry's preferred procurement platform. For the first time, the famous Taiwanese food factory I-Mei, Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor and Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor will join the Flagship Brand Pavilion to bring a refreshing experience for overseas buyers! Some 34 countries will bring the national pavilions to life. Popular pavilions such as the United States, Japan, and South Korea, will be joined this year for the first time by the United Kingdom and Colombia. The volume of international exhibitors has grown by more than 50%, and therefore we are anticipating a wonderful international multi-food culture. No doubt, the event is the best platform for international manufacturers seeking new trading partners.
- A biotechnology food and pharmaceutical equipment area will be added for the first time in response to vigorous development of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Taiwan's nearly 40-year-old frozen food machinery and bread-baking machinery manufacturer ANKO Food Machine will join the food machinery exhibition lineup alongside Hundred Machinery, renowned for its range of stuffed food forming machines. In addition to smart manufacturing, the industry has also recently begun to develop the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Therefore, a special pavilion at TaiNEX2 will showcase a Biotech/Pharmaceutical Machinery and Components Zone, allowing overseas buyers to experience more diverse products and technologies. Moreover, new manufacturers are able to join with the expansion of the exhibition space. Combining the booths in the original TaiNEX1, the expo will reach a scale of 2,000 booths, making it a pivotal food tech exhibition in Asia. Widely acclaimed, the Smart Machinery Competition is entering its fourth year. It has invited industry and academic experts to select exhibitors focusing on productivity 4.0 and on-site smart manufacturing. The technology on show will be an eye-opener for overseas buyers and will lay the foundation for upgrading food production and packaging materials, as well as refining food processing.
With Taiwan's increasingly popular Muslim-friendly environment in recent years, Halal Taiwan is expected to double in size in the next year. The Indonesia Pavilion will re-launch this year to bring local, quality food products to Taiwan's trading partners. The previous (2018), highly-praised, Halal Pavilion showcased Halal-certified health foods, general foods, and basics in distinct areas. This year, more of Taiwan's high-quality Halal products will be presented, indicating the strength of Taiwan's Halal industry.
For more information on the shows, please visit the following websites:
Food Taipei: www.foodtaipei.com.tw
FoodTech & Bio/PharmaTech Taipei: www.foodtech.com.tw
Taipei Pack: www.taipeipack.com.tw
Taiwan HORECA: www.taiwanhoreca.com.tw
Halal Taiwan: www.halalexpo.com.tw
About TAITRA
Founded in 1970, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 63 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade.
Contact: Ms. Emma Chiang
Email: [email protected]
