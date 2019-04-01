$91 Mn Cancer Registry Software Market by Type, Delivery, Database, Functionality, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|April 1, 2019 09:39 AM EDT
The "Cancer Registry Software Market by Type (Standalone, Integration), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), Database (Commercial, Public), Functionality (Cancer Reporting, Patient Care, Medical Research), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cancer patient registry software market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2024 from USD 55 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4%.
Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, favorable government initiatives, rising adoption of EHRs, growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance, and rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs are driving the growth of this market. However, privacy and data security-related concerns may restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The on-premise model segment accounted for the largest share of the cancer patient registry software market, by deployment model, in 2018
Based on deployment model, the cancer patient registry software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based models. The on-premise model segment dominated this market in 2018 primarily due to the higher adoption of on-premise solutions among end users as a result of advantages such as high security, low risk of external attacks and data breaches, and control over software upgrades. Also, this model enables flexibility of the connection bandwidth-a very important feature in cases where a client is dealing with heavy data file transfers.
Commercial databases accounted for the largest share of the cancer patient registry software market, by database type, in 2018
Based on the type of database, the cancer patient registry software market is segmented into commercial and public databases. The commercial databases segment dominated this market in 2018 owing to the ease of expansion of these databases, which allows a large user base to access, add, or modify information simultaneously. Also, owing to the advantages offered by commercial databases, a large number of pharmaceutical and medical device companies are opting for these databases.
The medical research & clinical studies segment to witness the highest growth in the cancer patient registry software market, by functionality, during the forecast period
Based on functionality, the cancer patient registry software market is segmented into cancer reporting to meet state and federal regulations, patient care management, product outcome evaluation, and medical research & clinical studies. The ability of cancer registries to provide data complementary to that obtained from trials for supporting medical research and clinical studies is one of the major factors driving the demand for cancer patient registry software for medical research and clinical studies.
North American market to witness high growth during the forecast period
In 2018, North America was the largest regional market for cancer patient registry software. This market is also estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this regional market can be attributed to the high burden of cancer, government funding initiatives to encourage the development of cancer registries, high investments in healthcare IT, the presence of major cancer registry software-developing players, and the high adoption rate of these solutions in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
4.1 Cancer Patient Registry Software: Market Overview
4.2 Market, By Type
4.3 Market, By Deployment Model
4.4 Market, By Database Type
4.5 Market, By Functionality
4.6 Market, By End User
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Favorable Government Initiatives
5.2.1.2 Rising Pressure to Improve the Quality of Care and Reduce Healthcare Costs
5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Ehrs
5.2.1.4 Growing Use of Cancer Patient Registry Data for Post-Marketing Surveillance
5.2.2 Market Restraints
5.2.2.1 Privacy and Data Security-Related Concerns
5.2.3 Market Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Number of Accountable Care Organizations
5.2.3.2 Growth of Cloud-Based Cancer Patient Registry Solutions
5.2.4 Market Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Interoperability and Integration
5.2.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Solutions
5.2.4.3 Lack of Awareness
6 Cancer Patient Registry Software Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Standalone Software
6.2.1 Standalone Software Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market
6.3 Integrated Software
6.3.1 Advantages Such as Flexibility and Safety are Driving the Adoption of Integrated Software
7 Cancer Patient Registry Software Market, By Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premise Models
7.2.1 On-Premise Models Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018
7.3 Cloud-Based Models
7.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility Have Ensured the Growth of Cloud-Based Models
8 Cancer Patient Registry Software Market, By Database Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Databases
8.2.1 Commercial Databases Segment Hold the Largest Share in the Cancer Patient Registry Software Market
8.3 Public Databases
8.3.1 Public Databases are Used for Data Collection for A Specific Research Agenda
9 Cancer Patient Registry Software Market, By Functionality
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cancer Reporting to Meet State and Federal Regulations
9.2.1 Stringent and Rapidly Changing State and Federal Regulations for Cancer Reporting to Drive the Growth of This Segment
9.3 Patient Care Management
9.3.1 Market Players are Expected to Focus on Developing Solutions Designed With Automated Patient Outreach Facility for Optimum Patient Care Management
9.4 Medical Research & Clinical Studies
9.4.1 Several Research Organizations are Expected to Support and Encourage the Creation of Registries for Clinical Research
9.5 Product Outcome Evaluation
9.5.1 Product Outcome Evaluation Functionality has Major Applications in Post-Marketing Surveillance in the Pharmaceutical Industry
10 Cancer Patient Registry Software Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators
10.2.1 Growing Government Initiatives to Drive the Demand for Cancer Patient Registry Software in This End-User Segment
10.3 Hospitals & Medical Practices
10.3.1 Improved Patient Care Management Offered By Cancer Patient Registry Software to Drive Its Demand in Hospitals and Medical Practices
10.4 Private Payers
10.4.1 Role of Cancer Patient Registry Software in the Effective Determination of Healthcare Coverage Policies to Drive Its Demand Among Payers
10.5 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies
10.5.1 Increased Need for Post-Marketing Surveillance Driving the Demand for Cancer Patient Registry Software in This End-User Segment
10.6 Research Centers
10.6.1 Cancer Patient Registry Software Makes It Easier for Research Centers to Gather Relevant Information on Cancer Patients
11 Cancer Patient Registry Software Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Ehrs and Increased Government Funding to Build Cancer Registries-Key Drivers for Market Growth
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Encourage Cancer Research and Support Data Collection for Cancer Registries to Contribute to Market Growth
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.1.1 Initiatives to Promote and Develop Cancer Registration in the UK to Drive the Growth of This Market
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Growing Incidence of Cancer and Ongoing Research Activities to Drive Demand for Registry Software
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Growing Emphasis on Healthcare Interoperability to Drive the Market for Integrated Cancer Patient Registry Software in France
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Player Ranking
12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Onco, Inc.
13.2 C/Net Solutions
13.3 Elekta AB (PUB)
13.4 Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems
13.5 Electronic Registry Systems, Inc.
13.6 McKesson Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/smpdb5/91_mn_cancer?w=4
