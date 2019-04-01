Global Converged Infrastructure Market 2019-2023| 22% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

|By Business Wire
The global converged infrastructure market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 22% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market’s momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the global converged infrastructure market is the increasing demand for an alternative solution to the cloud. Enterprises across the world are migrating their IT infrastructure to the cloud. This is mainly due to significant business risks caused by unplanned downtime in manufacturing plants. These businesses need a platform that delivers a high degree of flexibility and scalability. Hyperconverged systems are proving to be a good fit for these businesses as they meet all the requirements of enterprises while ensuring low latency and adherence with regulatory compliance. Hyperconverged system brings cloud-like flexibility to the on-premises data centers. This is expected to drive the overall sales of hyper-converged systems, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the converged infrastructure market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the separate computer and storage nodes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global converged infrastructure market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global converged infrastructure market: Use of NVMe in hyper-converged systems
The enterprise storage industry is witnessing the emergence of Nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) and storage class memory (SCM). NVMe represents the next evolutionary step in speed and latency reduction for next-generation storage class memory (SCM) media. NVMe is designed to take advantage of the internal parallelism and low latency inherent in flash-based storage devices.
On the other hand, SCM is a new frontier in storage media, which provides high-speed performance with ultra-low latency. SCM support higher lOPS while offering comparable throughput and its read and write speeds are more than ten times faster than flash. SCM and NVMe options were first deployed in industry standard x86 servers. Vendors in the server landscape can take advantage of these technologies, and future hyper-converged systems can benefit from the ability to modify software and make optimal use of the storage infrastructure.
“Converged infrastructure caters to the customer’s various business needs as it comes in the form of a preconfigured solution for specific workloads like databases, high-performance computing, VDI, video surveillance, and backup & recovery. They have been tested in various scenarios, which help in increasing the reliability of these solutions. The implementation time of converged infrastructure has become faster owing to vendor certification in the form of design guides and reference architectures. Such benefits will propel the growth of the converged infrastructure market during the forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global converged infrastructure market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global converged infrastructure market by type (certified reference system & integrated infrastructure, hyper-converged systems, and integrated platforms) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
The certified reference system & integrated infrastructure segment held the largest converged infrastructure market share in 2018. The vendor certifications in the form of design guides and reference architectures drive the growth of the certified reference system & integrated infrastructure segment.
The North America region led the market in 2018 with a market share of about 50%, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the availability of well-established infrastructure that facilitates innovation and R&D, and also aids the rapid development and deployment of new and advanced technologies.
