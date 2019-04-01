OAUG Special Interest Group Merger Strengthens Focus on Oracle Analytics Technologies

|By Business Wire
The Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG), an independent, global, member-led organization that maximizes customers’ investment in Oracle and partner solutions, announces the merger of its BI Publisher Special Interest Group (BI Publisher SIG) and Analytics, BI and Big Data Special Interest Group (SIG).
The Analytics, BI and Big Data SIG relaunched in February 2018 to increase the organization’s focus on Oracle Analytics technologies. With the addition of the BI Publisher SIG, the group deepens its focus on the integration of Oracle’s current analytics and reporting capabilities, the future of cloud, and big data and business intelligence (BI) solutions.
“Speaking on behalf of the BI Publisher SIG membership, we are excited to merge with one of OAUG’s most active and engaging communities,” said Ted Chappell, chair of the former BI Publisher SIG and now board member-at-large for the Analytics, BI and Big Data SIG. “The Analytics, BI and Big Data SIG has been a model for the OAUG’s Geographic (Geo) and Special Interest Groups over the last 14 months. We are excited to join this group to help encourage continued growth and the exchange of ideas and best practices.”
The Analytics, BI and Big Data SIG’s purpose is to provide education on current and future functionality of all Oracle on-premises and cloud Analytics, Business Intelligence (BI) and Big Data solutions; to provide a unified voice to Oracle Corporation on behalf of Oracle Analytics customers; and to create networking opportunities for participants to meet, interact and develop relationships with Oracle, Oracle partners and peers.
“We are delighted to welcome Ted and his team to the Analytics, BI and Big Data SIG family,” said Kirby Lunger, co-chair of the Analytics, BI and Big Data SIG. “They have already made wonderful contributions to our programming and community, and we look forward to the continued great collaboration!”
The Analytics, BI and Big Data SIG holds regular webinars and meetings for participant education and networking. A full event calendar and information about participating is available on the SIG web site at http://analytics.communities.oaug.org.
The SIG’s next meeting is Monday, April 8, 2019, (Session ID: 10669) at the COLLABORATE 19: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community – OAUG Forum in San Antonio, Texas. The SIG will also be hosting many COLLABORATE 19 events and sessions, which are summarized in an OAUG Blog post.
About the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG®)
Founded in 1990, the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) is an independent, global, member-led organization that maximizes customers’ investment in Oracle and partner solutions. The organization serves as an advocate to Oracle for companies worldwide and represents users of Oracle Applications products, including both on-premises (Oracle E-Business Suite and EPM/Hyperion) and cloud applications (ERP Cloud, CX Cloud, EPM/Hyperion Cloud, SCM Cloud); practical hybrid solutions; Big Data, BI and Analytics; and others. The OAUG provides its members with education, networking and support via a wide range of activities and forums including conferences, publications, special interest groups and virtual learning. For more information about the OAUG, visit the website at oaug.org.
