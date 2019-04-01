European Video Games Industry Strategies, Trends & Opportunities Report 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 10:16 AM EDT
The "European Video Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The size of the European video gaming industry was US$ 19 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 21.5 billion by 2020.
The rapid advancement of technology has made games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computing costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low-cost regions. This is a model which is increasingly being tapped by content producers.
Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.
Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournaments is consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Video Games Industry
Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- CHANGING VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for the Global Video Games Industry
- GAMES INDUSTRY COMPETENCIES & SKILLS
Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics driven Hyper-Personalisation for Video Games
- MACHINE LEARNING FOR IN-GAME ANALYTICS, USER ACQUISITION & RETENTION
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
- CROSS OVER BETWEEN GAMES AND MOVIE
Market size of European Video Games industry
Germany Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN GERMANY
- GERMAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN GERMANY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for German Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Germany
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN GERMANY
- ESPORTS MARKET IN GERMANY
German Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
UK Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE UK VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN THE UK
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN THE UK
- VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN THE UK
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry in the UK
Video Games Market Segments in the UK
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN THE UK
- ESPORTS MARKET IN THE UK
Video Games Market Size & Opportunity in the UK
Italy Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN ITALY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ITALY
- ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN ITALY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Italian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Italy
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN ITALY
- ESPORTS MARKET IN ITALY
Italian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
France Video Games industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FRENCH
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FRANCE
- FRENCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN FRANCE
Key Opportunities & Strategies for French Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in France
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN FRANCE
- ESPORTS MARKET IN FRANCE
French Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Spain Video Games industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SPAIN
- SPANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN SPAIN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Spanish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Spain
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN SPAIN
Spanish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Denmark Video Games industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN DENMARK
- DANISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN DENMARK
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Danish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Denmark
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN DENMARK
Danish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Sweden Video Games industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN SWEDEN
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN SWEDEN
- SWEDISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN SWEDEN
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Swedish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Sweden
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN SWEDEN
Swedish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Hungary Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN HUNGARY
- HUNGARIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN
- MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN HUNGARY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Hungarian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments in Hungary
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN HUNGARY
Hungarian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Russia's Animation, VFX & Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE RUSSIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN RUSSIA
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Russian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Russian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Norway Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE NORWEGIAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NORWAY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NORWAY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Norwegian Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Norwegian Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Czech Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE CZECH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Czech Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Czech Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Turkey Video Games industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE TURKISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN TURKEY
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Turkish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Turkish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Poland Video Games Industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE POLISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Polish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Polish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Netherlands Video Games industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE DUTCH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN NETHERLANDS
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Dutch Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Dutch Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
Finland Video Games industry
- KEY TRENDS IN THE FINNISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Finnish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Finnish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3wxl6f/european_video?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005547/en/
