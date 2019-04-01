Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market 2019-2023 | Advances in HSS Cutting Tools to Boost Growth | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 10:16 AM EDT
The global high-speed steel cutting tools market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005064/en/
The global high-speed steel cutting tools market will post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increased focus on efficient and reliable machining. The most important aspect of any product development process is the design that helps give the desired shape to the final product. HSS cutting tools are fixed on CNC metal cutting machines to develop complex products and shapes. Owing to the inherent properties, such as high wear resistance and the hardness of HSS cutting tools even in high-temperature operations, HSS cutting tools are suitable for mass production. HSS cutting tools have a long tool life due to their excellent hardness and toughness, and they consume less power when compared to other metal cutting tools. Thus, owing to the increased focus of manufacturers on performing efficient and reliable machining, the adoption of HSS cutting tools is expected to rise during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the advances in HSS cutting tools will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global high-speed steel cutting tools market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
Global high-speed steel cutting tools market: Advances in HSS cutting tools
HSS cutting tools can be divided into molybdenum HSS cutting tools and tungsten HSS cutting tools. Tungsten has a major composition in T-1 and M-2 grade, whereas molybdenum is found in higher quantity in M-7 and M-42 grade of HSS cutting tools. To increase the efficiency and quality of HSS cutting tools, vendors are focusing on using powder metallurgy, which is one of the newest advances in HSS tools market. The use of HSS with powder metallurgy (HSS-PM) offers a higher content of alloy, which offers unique properties to improve wear resistance, toughness, and hardness. Using HSS-PM ensures a longer tool life, with additional benefits such as improved feed and speed performance. It also ensures reduced friction for accurate chip creation, less heat generation, and improved surface quality of finished parts. Moreover, continuous R&D activities have increased the focus of vendors on developing powder metallurgy to enhance the quality of HSS cutting tools. This is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market, during the forecast period.
“Another major factor boosting the growth of HSS cutting tools is the increasing demand from the automotive industry. HSS cutting tools have a dominant share in the automotive industry and are used for milling, grinding, and broaching automotive car parts. HSS cutting tools provide an efficient and economical option to increase overall productivity, owing to their high precision, durability, and repeatability during manufacturing operations. Also, the various advances taking place in the HSS cutting tools will become advantageous for the automotive industry and boost sales for both the markets,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global high-speed steel cutting tools market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global high-speed steel cutting tools market by product (milling tools, drilling tools, tapping tools, and other tools) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the region having the largest concentration of manufacturing industries such as construction, aerospace, and automotive industries.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005064/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT