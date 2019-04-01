Wolters Kluwer Helps Health Systems Navigate Nursing Shortages, High Turnover, Rapid On-Boarding and CE with Lippincott Learning, an End-to-End Professional Development Solution

|By Business Wire
April 1, 2019 10:29 AM EDT
Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today the release of Lippincott® Learning, a comprehensive evidence-based solution that provides health systems with direct access to competency validation, continuing education and nursing certification review resources that ensure nursing staff competency. Lippincott Learning equips organizations with tools to attain and maintain appropriate levels of qualified nursing staff amid unprecedented professional shortages and high turnover rates.
In 2018, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the continued high demand for nurses and projected that employment for registered nurses (RNs) will increase by 15% through 2026. To meet the growing need for healthcare services, hospitals must not only attract and retain the best talent, but they must reduce the impact of open staff vacancies to optimize care delivery and patient safety. Notably, according to the 10-year RN Work Project study an estimated 17.9% of all newly-licensed RNs leave their first nursing job within the first year, and one in three (33%) leave within two years.
“Hospitals and health systems are facing significant business transformation challenges with increased pressure to reduce variability in care while optimizing value-based reimbursements,” said Cathy Wolfe, President and CEO, Health Learning, Research and Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “Achieving these objectives starts with strengthening the clinical competency of nursing and multidisciplinary care teams. Nursing is a continually changing profession and Lippincott Learning equips educators with turnkey, evidence-based digital content and training to stabilize nursing quality while navigating adverse staffing trends."
Lippincott Learning was designed to support fast-paced healthcare environments and high-impact nursing workloads by centralizing a wide range of multi-disciplinary education assets, from journal-based continuing education (CE) covering highly specialized clinical topics, to mandatory, non-clinical subjects such as HIPAA and fire safety. The solution provides support for common learning scenarios such as new nurse orientation, certification review and quick refreshers for staff in the “float pool” or those transitioning into new roles.
Trusted and authoritative content in Lippincott Learning comes from recognized sources such as Joint Commission Resources (JCR), the Association for Nursing Professional Development (ANPD) and the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) Lippincott. Nursing and allied health professionals gain access to:
- 2,000-plus CE credit-earning scholarly journal articles from Lippincott covering 70 nursing practice settings and 18 allied health professions
- 400-plus interactive courses to keep learners challenged and engaged
- an exclusive nursing certification review, including courses and quizzes
- tools to assess and validate skills competency quickly and put remediation plans into place where needed
- self-assessments delivered via Lippincott’s proprietary quizzing platform embedded within the product
Lippincott Learning is the latest addition to the best-in-class Lippincott Solutions suite and joins Lippincott Procedures, Lippincott Advisor, and Lippincott Blended Learning, supporting an intentional curriculum and reinforcing knowledge retention at all points. The solution was developed by experts at Lippincott, the winner of the ANCC® Accreditation Premier Program Award in 2017 and 2018.
To learn more about Lippincott Learning, visit the Wolters Kluwer booth (#401) at the 2019 ANPD Annual Convention or visit LippincottSolutions.com/learning.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.
The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.
Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide. In 2017, it reported annual revenues of €4.4 billion.
Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.
For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005564/en/
