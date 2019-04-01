World Security Robot Market Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024): A $3.33 Billion Opportunity by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019
The "Security Robot Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market was valued at USD 2.106 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.93% over the forecast period (2019-2024).
The inclusion of different sensors has also improved the capabilities of robots in analyzing their environment and providing more reliable data. This has significantly benefited their incorporation in military devices.
Robots are moving steadily into the surveillance market, to patrol shopping malls, parking lots, college campuses, and other public areas. Surveillance robots are mainly equipped with inertial, GPS, LiDAR, biomimetic, and ultrasound-based range sensors.
Robots built by leading manufacturers are at critical risk of being hacked and pose a severe threat to people and property.
In addition, the remote sensing abilities provided by these robots (owing to the inclusion of wireless sensors) are also expected to result in the growth of their residential and commercial applications.
Key Market Trends
Commercial End-User Industry Expected to Hold Significant Share
Commercial enterprises and related business account for a massive portion of the economy, with the prosperous industry boasting huge budgets to spend on enhancing security. Thus, security robots in this sector offer an appealing and quantifiable value proposition.
While billions of dollars are being spent on R&D in autonomous vehicles, indoor robots for commercial spaces reap the technology and cost benefits on sensors, computing, machine learning, and open-source software. With the increase in the budget for commercial security spending and availability of a largely untapped market, the security robots sector is anticipated to grow at a significant pace.
The trend of indoor robots is gaining wide popularity in the market, with their diverse range of applications across different sectors, such as offices and hospitals, among others.
Robots have the potential to deliver a range of safety and commercial benefits, and the companies in the market are developing novel robotic systems for specific applications.
United States Account for the Largest Share
Over the past decade, the number of active conflicts has increased throughout the country, along with an increase in terrorist attacks in public places and schools. These geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts have resulted in the growing need for security robots in the country over the forecast period. Owing to an increase in terrorist activities, the increase in security concerns across the country is also expected to drive the demand for security service robots in this region.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are finding a way into defense forces in the country, for a plethora of operations, such as sensor deployment, delivery of ammunition, mine countermeasure, explosive ordnance disposal, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare, among others.
Warrior robots and drones are yet to hit the US market and are yet to make their way into the tactics and strategy of the US army. However, it was reported that the US army spent USD 521 million on robotics in 2017, of which 79% was spent on aerial drones. Only USD 20.6 million was spent on the purchase of unmanned ground vehicles in 2017, almost all of the remaining amount was spent on UGVs, in order to clear mines and roadside bombs. Further, USD 91.4 million was spent on R&D and 40% of the amount was spent on mine clearance.
The Marine Corps is already testing a tracked robot outfitted with sensors and cameras, and armed with an M240 machine gun. Commercialization of this robot is expected to further increase the demand for security robots in this country.
Competitive Landscape
The market is highly fragmented, with the presence of new entrants and start-ups in the developed regions. Relatively high barriers to entry and exit lead to higher market penetration.
However, the tendency to vertically integrate across different segments of the value chain tends to offer a competitive edge to leading vendors in the market. Some of the key players in the Security Robot Market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman.
Some of the key developments in the Security Robot Market are as follows:
- US Navy awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin Corporation which valued at USD 43.2 million for an extra large unmanned undersea vehicle, named Orca. XLUUV Orca is a two-phase competition, including the currently awarded design phase. A competitive production phase for up to nine vehicles to meet the increasing demands for undersea operational awareness and payload delivery is underway.
- Thales SA was awarded the contract to modernize and integrate the Australian airspace. Airservices Australia and the Australian Defence Force have chosen Thales to achieve this by signing an AUD 1.2 billion (EUR 777 million) contract for the delivery and deployment of the OneSKY programme, which is the world's most advanced civil-military airspace integration project.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Usage of Robots in Security and Surveillance Applications
4.3.2 Rising Safety Concerns
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rising Concern of Privacy and Intrusion
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Robot
5.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
5.1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles
5.1.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles
5.2 By End-User Industry
5.2.1 Defense and Military
5.2.2 Residential
5.2.3 Commercial
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Spying
5.3.2 Explosive Detection
5.3.3 Patrolling
5.3.4 Rescue Operations
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.1.3 Thales S.A.
6.1.4 BAE Systems PLC
6.1.5 Elbit Systems Limited
6.1.6 Leonardo S.p.A.
6.1.7 Aerovironment Inc.
6.1.8 Knight Scope Inc.
6.1.9 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
6.1.10 SMP Robotics
6.1.11 Boston Dynamics Inc.
6.1.12 Cobham PLC
6.1.13 Kongsberg Gruppen
6.1.14 Qinetiq Group PLC company
6.1.15 RoboTex Inc.
6.1.16 Recon Robotics Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
