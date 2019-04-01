Clinton Ray et Guy Morgan rejoignent Perella Weinberg Partners

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 10:54 AM EDT
Perella Weinberg Partners (" PWP ") a annoncé aujourd'hui que Clinton Ray et Guy Morgan rejoindront le pôle Conseil du cabinet en juin 2019, basés à Londres. M. Ray se joindra à PWP à titre d'associé et M. Morgan à titre de directeur général. M. Ray et M. Morgan possèdent une vaste expérience en matière de restructuration, de conseils en matière de dette et de gestion du passif. Ils dirigeront l'expansion des capacités de restructuration financière de PWP en Europe, en travaillant en étroite collaboration avec les équipes sectorielles européennes du cabinet et l'équipe consultative américaine en matière de restructuration et de structure du capital afin de fournir une offre de services élargie aux clients.
Dietrich Becker, associé et responsable du conseil européen chez PWP, a déclaré : " Nous sommes très heureux d'accueillir Clinton Ray et Guy Morgan au sein de PWP, car nous continuons à élargir notre offre de conseil en Europe. Leurs ajouts s'appuient sur le succès que nous avons obtenu grâce à une approche hautement intégrée entre le secteur et les banquiers en restructuration aux États-Unis. L'expertise de nos nouveaux collègues complétera celle de nos équipes sectorielles ciblées, ce qui nous permettra d'offrir aux clients les conseils stratégiques approfondis dont ils ont besoin pour prendre leurs décisions d'affaires les plus critiques."
Bruce Mendelsohn, associé et responsable de la restructuration chez PWP, a déclaré : " L'annonce d'aujourd'hui est un prolongement important et naturel de notre activité de conseil en restructuration et structure du capital. Nous avons développé une approche hautement synergique pour fournir ces capacités à nos clients en étroite collaboration avec nos équipes sectorielles, et nous nous réjouissons d'étendre notre portée sur le marché européen avec l'arrivée de Clinton Ray et Guy Morgan."
M. Ray et M. Morgan se joignent à PWP après avoir quitté Goldman Sachs. M. Ray a occupé le poste de directeur général et a dirigé la franchise de restructuration de la banque dans la région EMEA pendant trois ans, conseillant plusieurs des plus importantes restructurations européennes de ces dernières années. Auparavant, il a été directeur général de l'équipe de restructuration de Morgan Stanley de 2007 à 2016, et directeur chez JP Morgan de 2004 à 2007. M. Ray a commencé sa carrière professionnelle en 2001 chez Clifford Chance LLP.
M. Morgan a occupé le poste de directeur général et de responsable du groupe de gestion du passif de Goldman Sachs dans la région EMEA depuis 2011. Auparavant, il a passé 11 ans à la Deutsche Bank, dont 8 ans en tant que directeur au sein du groupe de gestion du passif.
À propos de Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners est une société de conseil indépendante de premier plan à l'échelle mondiale qui fournit des conseils stratégiques et financiers à une vaste clientèle, notamment des entreprises, des institutions et des gouvernements. Le cabinet conseille des clients dans les secteurs les plus actifs de l'industrie et sur les marchés internationaux. Avec plus de 500 employés, Perella Weinberg Partners possède des bureaux à New York, Houston, Londres, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubaï, Los Angeles, Paris et San Francisco. Pour plus d'informations sur Perella Weinberg Partners, rendez-vous sur http://www.pwpartners.com.
