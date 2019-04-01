Smart Manufacturing: World Market Growth & Opportunity Insights 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 10:57 AM EDT
The "Smart Manufacturing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
Industrial automation is expected to grow as battery-operated RF is more extensively adopted, which are sensors that have recently been made available in the market. An example of such a device is a wireless switch that has a ten-year battery lifespan from Digi-Key Electronics.
The Internet of Things is driving change in industrial automation. In Germany, the Industrial Internet of Things initiative is taking hold as many new suppliers are entering the market. Moreover, big data and the computing platforms that aggregate and report data together form another area of growth.
Electronics maker e-magazine estimates that 30% of all new robotic deployments are expected to be smart, collaborative robots that operate three times faster than today's robots, and are also likely to be safe for working around humans. Collaborative robots had a positive effect on production.
MIT researchers found that cobot-human teams were about 85% more productive than either alone at BMW. In December 2017, KUKA and SAP announced that they will work together around Industrial 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and collaborate in the areas of manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and the automotive sector to promote the flexibility and automation of production processes.
The impact of robotics is not just in the space of cobots, but also in other areas of IIoT. The estimate for the global robotics industry is expected to exceed USD 151 billion by 2020, driving automation, pushing the demand, and making the industry more ready for smart manufacturing adoption and implementation.
A connected and centralized control system includes some electronic components that are essential for signaling and controlling of the automation systems. Some translate the data from the industrial control systems into human-readable visual representations of the systems.
Through these systems, the operator can see schematics of the systems, turn pumps and switches of machineries on or off, raise or lower temperatures, start air flow or stop it, etc. The software assisting these technologies are usually deployed on Windows-based machines, communicating with programmable logic controllers (PLC) and other industrial controllers. Industrial control systems (ICS) are integrated hardware and software, specially designed to monitor and control the operation of industrial machinery and associated devices in working environments, including those that are designated as critical infrastructure.
Key Market Trends
Aerospace & Defence Expected to Register Significant Growth
According to a survey conducted by Capgemini, as of March 2017, 62% of aerospace and defense companies had a smart manufacturing initiative. The survey indicated the dominance of the aerospace and defense sector over the automotive, energy, and utility industries.
The aerospace and defense manufacturers need to organize and manage the expensive assets and operations that involve complex processes. The manufacturers often use various systems to manage these processes, but the real-time visibility of the operations is very low. The lack of real-time visibility makes the optimizing processes and the need to reduce costs serious challenges for the aerospace and defense manufacturers.
Every phase in the assembly process provides an opportunity to add value or reduce risk. Smart factory identifies the assets and connects this information, accurately, with data from the existing plant systems and devices. Hence, this real-time data helps in recognizing any flaw in the aerospace assembly operation. Smart factory enhances the quality control procedures and provides various insights to improve aerospace production operation.
United States to Witness Significant Growth
The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, where data is being used on a large scale for production while integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain.
The United States is also one of the largest automotive markets in the world and is home to over 13 major auto manufacturers. Automotive manufacturing has been one of the largest revenue generators for the country in the manufacturing sector. The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP) is an initiative undertaken to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invest in emerging technologies.
This has aided the country to substantially gain a competitive edge in the global economy. The National Network for Manufacturing Innovation (NNMI) consists of developing regional hubs, which will be involved in developing and adopting cutting-edge manufacturing technologies for making innovative products, to be implemented in the manufacturing sector. The development of the next-generation, energy-efficient, high-power electronic chips and devices (by making wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies, which are expected to be cost-competitive with current silicon-based power electronics during the forecast period) is expected to aid in fostering the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The smart manufacturing market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with the prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.
The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on autonomous delivery robots technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. In April 2018, GE's Power Services business signed a milestone agreement with Edison, Italy's second largest integrated energy company, to enhance performance at its Candela combined-cycle power station in Puglia.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automation to Achieve Efficiency & Quality
4.3.2 Need for Compliance & Government Support for Digitization
4.3.3 Proliferation of Internet of Things
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Distributed Control System
5.1.2 Enterprise Resource and Planning
5.1.3 Smart Manufacturing
5.1.4 Manufacturing Execution System
5.1.5 Programmable Logic Controller
5.1.6 Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition
5.1.7 Other Technologies
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Communication Segment
5.2.2 Control Device
5.2.3 Machine Vision Systems
5.2.4 Robotics
5.2.5 Sensor
5.2.6 Other Components
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.2 Automotive
5.3.3 Chemical and Petrochemical
5.3.4 Food and Beverage
5.3.5 Mining
5.3.6 Oil and Gas
5.3.7 Pharmaceutical
5.3.8 Semiconductor
5.3.9 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 General Electric Co.
6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.6 Emerson Electric Company
6.1.7 Fanuc Corp.
6.1.8 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.10 Siemens Corporation
6.1.11 Texas Instruments
6.1.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k2v2sx/smart?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005589/en/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT