Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Mobile Customer Satisfaction in Sub-Saharan Africa - ResearchAndMarkets.com

April 1, 2019 11:23 AM EDT
The "Connected Consumer Survey 2018: Mobile Customer Satisfaction in Sub-Saharan Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on aspects of Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). In particular, it focuses on the drivers of customer satisfaction and churn in consumer mobile services.
The report provides:
- insight into the main drivers of mobile customer experience and how they vary by country and by operator
- analysis of the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn
- Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) of operators in Sub-Saharan Africa
- an assessment of why some operators have better NPSs than others
- analysis of the role of bundling additional services on customer retention and how new service-based pricing models affect KPIs
- insight into the role of digitalising customer services and its impact on KPIs
Survey Data Coverage
The research was conducted between August and October 2018. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-Internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country, and 3,000 respondents in the region.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the drivers of mobile customer experience? How do they vary by country and by operator?
- What key factors influence consumers' intention to churn? How have consumers' priorities been evolving?
- What are the Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) of operators in SSA? Which companies lead and why?
- What is the role of bundling additional services on customer retention? How do new service-based pricing models affect KPIs?
- What is the relationship between customer service and customer satisfaction?
Who Should Read this Report?
- Operators' strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding the needs of their consumer customer base, the different drivers of customer experience and the impact of differing approaches to pricing on customer satisfaction.
- Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities.
- Equipment/device manufacturers and software providers that want to identify end-user trends in service and device usage and help their operator customers to prioritise investments and improve their ability to address market opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive summary
- Drivers of customer satisfaction and churn
- The impact of data usage and bundling
- Focus on digital experience
- Methodology and panel information
Countries Covered
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7xl28/connected?w=4
