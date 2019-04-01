IHS Markit US Manufacturing PMI™

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
The latest PMI signalled a moderate improvement in operating conditions across the U.S. manufacturing sector in March, dropping to its lowest level since mid-2017 amid softer increases in output and new orders. Nonetheless, the rate of job creation remained solid despite broadly unchanged levels of outstanding business. Meanwhile, cost pressures eased further as the rate of input price inflation softened for the fifth successive month. Output charges also rose at a slower pace.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 52.4 in March, down from 53.0 in February, and broadly in line with the 'flash' figure of 52.5. The moderate improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the weakest since June 2017 and notably softer than the trend seen for 2018. Moreover, the first quarter average of 2019 was the lowest since the third quarter of 2017.
A key factor behind the lower headline figure was a slower rise in output. The rate of expansion eased to a marginal pace that was the weakest since June 2016 and below the series trend. Panellists stated that the slower increase in production was due to softer underlying client demand.
Similarly, new business growth eased in March. Total new orders expanded at a modest pace that was the slowest since June 2017. At the same time, new export orders rose at only a marginal rate that was the weakest for five months, with firms noting that global trade tensions and the ongoing impact of tariffs had dampened foreign client demand.
In line with less marked growth in new orders, panellists registered the softest rise in input purchasing since June 2016. Where an increase was reported, companies often linked this to the replenishment of stocks. Meanwhile, both pre- and post-production inventories rose in March.
On the price front, input price inflation softened further to the slowest since August 2017. Where a rise in costs was reported, goods producers linked this to higher raw material prices, stemming from the ongoing impact of tariffs and greater demand for inputs. The increase was partly passed on to clients through higher output charges. The rise in factory gate prices was nevertheless the slowest since December 2017.
Backlogs of work were broadly unchanged in March, albeit with the index dipping very marginally below the 50.0 no change mark for the first time since July 2017. Nonetheless, employment rose at a solid rate. A number of firms stated that there were further vacancies to fill, but that they were having difficulties finding skilled or suitable candidates.
Business confidence among manufacturers remained below the series trend but picked up from February. The solid degree of optimism was attributed to new product development and efforts to increase productivity.
Commenting on the PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit said:
"A further deterioration in the manufacturing PMI suggests the factory sector is acting as an increasing drag on the US economy. The March survey is consistent with production falling at a quarterly rate of 0.6% according to historical comparisons with official data.
“Encouragingly, companies report that at least some of the slowdown is due to capacity constraints, notably in terms of skill shortages. One-in-three companies reporting a drop in headcounts cited an inability to fill vacancies. Those looking for positive signals will therefore note that hiring remained encouragingly solid during the month and expectations of future output perked up, albeit still running below levels seen this time last year.
“However, things may well get worse before they get better, as the forward-looking indicators are a cause for concern. New order growth has fallen close to the lows seen in the 2016 slowdown, often linked to disappointing exports, tariffs and signs of increasing caution among customers. The ratio of new orders to existing inventory has meanwhile fallen to its lowest since June 2017, suggesting the production trend may weaken further in April.”
OUTPUT
U.S manufacturers signalled a softer expansion of production in March, with the rate of growth easing for the second month running. Notably, the pace of increase was the slowest since June 2016, which firms partly attributed to softer client demand. Small, medium and large-sized firms all registered weaker rises in output.
NEW ORDERS
New business received by U.S manufacturing firms rose further in March, though the rate of growth eased further from January. Where a rise in new orders was reported, panellists linked this to greater demand from new and existing clients. Nonetheless, the pace of expansion was only moderate overall and the softest since June 2017.
NEW EXPORT ORDERS
New export orders placed at U.S manufacturing firms increased for the eighth successive month in March. The latest rise in export business was attributed by some firms to strong client demand, however, others noted that the ongoing impact of tariffs and global trade tensions had dampened demand conditions. Furthermore, the rate of growth eased to a five-month low and was only marginal overall.
BACKLOGS OF WORK
The seasonally adjusted Backlogs of Work Index dipped below the neutral 50.0 mark for the first time since July 2017 in March, to signal a fractional decline in outstanding work. A slower rise in new orders reportedly allowed firms to catch up and process shipments in a timely manner. Company size data indicated that outstanding business fell at small firms, but rose at medium and large-sized companies.
STOCKS OF FINISHED GOODS
Stocks of finished goods at U.S goods producers increased in March, following a three month sequence of decline. Though marginal, the rise was marginal but the fastest since October 2017 amid a slower upturn in new business and efforts to build stocks in anticipation of a pick up in demand.
EMPLOYMENT
Manufacturing firms continued to register a solid rise in employment in March, with the pace of job creation matching that seen in February. The increase in workforce numbers was broadly in line with the series trend and was linked to a sustained upturn in client demand. Nonetheless, firms mentioned ongoing problems finding skilled workers to fill vacancies.
OUTPUT PRICES
Average factory gate charges continued to rise, thereby extending the current sequence of inflation that began in October 2016. The solid increase in output prices was faster than the series trend and was attributed to greater cost burdens. Nonetheless, the rate of inflation was the least marked since December 2017.
INPUT PRICES
March data signalled a further rise in average cost burdens at goods producers. Some panellists commented that higher input prices were due to the ongoing impact of tariffs and greater supplier costs following strong demand for inputs. That said, the rate of inflation eased for the fifth month running and was the softest since August 2017, with around 80% of survey respondents reporting no change in input costs.
SUPPLIERS’ DELIVERY TIMES
Manufacturing firms continued to register a deterioration in vendor performance in March. Delivery times lengthened solidly, albeit to the smallest degree since November 2017. Where delays were noted, panellists cited capacity shortages at suppliers and increased demand for inputs.
QUANTITY OF PURCHASES
Buying activity across the U.S manufacturing sector rose in March, as has been the case each month since May 2016. The increase in input purchasing was attributed to the replenishment of inventories and greater production requirements. That said, the upturn was the weakest since June 2016 and only marginal overall.
STOCKS OF PURCHASES
The rate of growth in pre-production inventories picked up from February's recent low and was modest overall. March data signalled the twenty-second successive monthly increase in stock levels, with firms attributing the rise to inventory building and a further rise in client demand.
FUTURE OUTPUT
Business confidence picked up in March to signal a solid degree of optimism among manufacturers regarding output over the coming 12 months. More positive expectations reportedly stemmed from new product development, predictions of a rise in government spending, and efforts to increase productivity.
NOTE
The intellectual property rights to the U.S. Manufacturing PMI™ provided herein are owned by or licensed to IHS Markit. Any unauthorised use, including but not limited to copying, distributing, transmitting or otherwise of any data appearing is not permitted without IHS Markit’s prior consent. IHS Markit shall not have any liability, duty or obligation for or relating to the content or information (“data”) contained herein, any errors, inaccuracies, omissions or delays in the data, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. In no event shall IHS Markit be liable for any special, incidental, or consequential damages, arising out of the use of the data. Purchasing Managers' Index™ and PMI™ are either registered trade marks of Markit Economics Limited or licensed to Markit Economics Limited. IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd and/or its affiliates.
