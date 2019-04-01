HID Global Announces New Identity & Access Management Platform in the Cloud

|By Business Wire
HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced the availability of the new HID Authentication Service, which is part of its cloud identity platform, designed to deliver a suite of trusted identity solutions. These services make it easy to manage and use identities through a secure cloud delivery model. This multi-tenant cloud authentication service offers large scale, simplified on-boarding of users and frictionless authentication for identity and access management (IAM) customers spanning a variety of industries.
Regulations, such as GDPR, PSD2, the California Privacy Regulation and HIPAA, are causing organizations to struggle to provide the necessary security, convenience and compliance for user access. These organizations often deploy a patchwork of identity solutions – on-premise, cloud or hybrid – from different vendors that don’t work well together or don’t provide the necessary authentication services to meet their compliance needs. The result is complexity, IT overhead, organizational confusion and solutions that don’t scale or comply with regulatory requirements.
The HID Authentication Service removes this complexity and the related challenges of providing multifactor authentication to a growing and diverse population of users. While other identity vendors offer single-purpose authentication solutions that may solve one problem, HID’s new IAM cloud solution will continue to build in new services that allow organizations to leverage their existing technology to accomplish new identity goals. It also provides centralized audit logs to simplify compliance capabilities and reduce the burden of audits.
“HID Global continues its move toward cloud solutions with the addition of new IAM services, expanding the offering with a unifying technology platform for our millions of users,” said Brad Jarvis, Vice President & Managing Director of Identity & Access Management Solutions (IAMS) with HID Global. “HID is among the only IAM solution providers that can offer authentication for high security use cases all the way down to basic enterprise multifactor authentication. With this breadth of solutions, we believe that organizations in regulated markets, in particular, will gain the most significant benefits from the HID Authentication Service.”
Users gain the benefits of the flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness of a cloud-based services IAM platform. In financial services, for example, access to high-value transactions can be protected by integrating API calls to the HID Authentication Service from third-party software, such as the Temenos T24 core banking platform. In healthcare, a partner can build patient access to healthcare portals to be HIPAA-compliant.
To make this happen, HID is making APIs available to developers, partners and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to offer scalable, built-in authentication services. As a trusted partner, HID will provide toolkits to system integrators and IT programmers to support the rollout. At the same time, HID will continue to sell and support its award-winning on-premise IAM solutions.
HID’s new cloud solution is purpose-built for IT teams to manage identities in mixed environments. With sophisticated attacks on the rise, the HID Authentication Service is an ideal platform for handling a large-scale rollout, testing, provisioning and delivery of authentication services to protect networks and applications.
HID Global has one of the broadest portfolios of identity and access management products and services, ranging across multi-factor authentication, intelligence-driven risk-based authentication, physical identity and access management, credential management, digital signing and digital encryption. Users can also take advantage of the industry’s widest range of end-point authenticators, including mobile devices, smart cards and tokens, among others.
For more information about HID Authentication Service, please click here.
About HID Global
HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.
© 2019. HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo, and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
