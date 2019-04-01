Clinton Ray e Guy Morgan entrano a far parte di Perella Weinberg Partners

|By Business Wire
April 1, 2019
Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") annuncia oggi che, a partire dal mese di giugno 2019, Clinton Ray e Guy Morgan entreranno a far parte dell'attività londinese di consulenza della società. Il signor Ray collaborerà con PWP in qualità di Partner, mentre il signor Morgan ricoprirà la carica di direttore generale. I due professionisti apportano a PWP una significativa esperienza in materia di ristrutturazione del capitale, consulenza creditizia e gestione delle passività; entrambi guideranno l'espansione delle capacità di ristrutturazione finanziaria della società in Europa, in stretta collaborazione con i team europei del settore di PWP e con il team statunitense di consulenza esperto in ristrutturazione e struttura del capitale, per offrire ai clienti una più ampia gamma di servizi.
Dietrich Becker, Partner e responsabile per l'attività di consulenza in Europa di PWP, ha commentato: "Siamo molto lieti di dare il benvenuto in PWP a Clinton e a Guy, per continuare ad ampliare la gamma dei servizi di consulenza offerti in Europa. L'arrivo di questi colleghi fa seguito al successo ottenuto con l'approccio estremamente integrato tra il settore e le banche in ristrutturazione negli Stati Uniti. Le competenze dei nuovi colleghi completeranno quelle dei nostri team di settore specializzati e ci consentiranno di migliorare ulteriormente la nostra capacità di fornire ai clienti quell'approfondita consulenza strategica necessaria per le decisioni aziendali più critiche".
Bruce Mendelsohn, Partner e responsabile dell'attività di ristrutturazione presso PWP, ha dichiarato: "L'annuncio di oggi rappresenta un'estensione importante e naturale delle nostre attività di consulenza in materia di ristrutturazione e di struttura del capitale. Abbiamo sviluppato un approccio altamente sinergico per fornire queste capacità ai clienti, in stretta collaborazione con i nostri team di settore, e puntiamo a espandere la nostra portata sul mercato europeo con l'arrivo di Clinton e Guy".
Prima dei rispettivi incarichi in PWP, Clinton Ray e Guy Morgan collaboravano con Goldman Sachs. Il signor Ray è stato direttore generale e responsabile dell'attività di ristrutturazione nell'area EMEA per tre anni, con mansioni di consulenza nel quadro di molte delle più importanti operazioni di ristrutturazione degli ultimi anni in Europa. In precedenza è stato direttore generale del team di ristrutturazione di Morgan Stanley dal 2007 al 2016, e vicepresidente di JP Morgan dal 2004 al 2007. Il signor Ray ha iniziato la propria carriera professionale nel 2001, presso Clifford Chance LLP.
Dal 2011 il signor Morgan ha ricoperto la carica di direttore generale e responsabile del gruppo di gestione delle passività nell'area EMEA di Goldman Sachs; in precedenza ha collaborato per 11 anni con Deutsche Bank, di cui otto anni come direttore del gruppo di gestione delle passività.
Informazioni su Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners è una società indipendente di consulenza leader a livello mondiale che offre servizi di consulenza strategica e finanziaria a un'ampia clientela, in particolare a corporation, istituzioni e governi. La società offre attività di consulenza nei settori più attivi dell'industria e dei mercati internazionali. Perella Weinberg Partners, con cui collaborano oltre 500 persone, ha uffici a New York, Houston, Londra, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, Parigi e San Francisco. Per ulteriori informazioni su Perella Weinberg Partners visitare il sito http://www.pwpartners.com.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005638/it/
