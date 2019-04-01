Brightcove schließt Übernahme des Online-Videoplattformgeschäfts (OVP) von Ooyala ab

|By Business Wire
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), führender Anbieter von Cloud-Services für Video, gab heute die abgeschlossene Übernahme des Geschäfts mit der Online-Videoplattform (OVP) von Ooyala, einem Anbieter von Cloud-Videotechnologie, bekannt.
Diese strategische Akquisition stärkt die Position von Brightcove als Marktführer in der Online-Videobranche. Die OVP-Kunden von Ooyala reihen sich in eine schon jetzt beeindruckende Liste der Unternehmen ein, die mit Brightcove zusammenarbeiten.
„Dies ist eine spannende Zeit für das Unternehmen, da wir das OVP-Geschäft von Ooyala in den Betrieb von Brightcove integrieren. Wir sind sehr stolz, die OVP-Kunden von Ooyala sowie unsere neuen Teammitglieder in Guadalajara und weltweit begrüßen zu können. Wir freuen uns darauf, all unseren neuen, zukünftigen und bestehenden Kunden und Mitarbeitern Erfahrungen der Spitzenklasse zu bieten“, so Jeff Ray, CEO, Brightcove. „Mit der Aufnahme der neuen Teammitglieder erweist sich Brightcove einmal mehr als treibende Kraft für Innovation und vertieft den Support für all seine Kunden. Wir leben im Zeitalter der Videos. Daher engagieren wir uns mit aller Kraft dafür, dass unsere Kunden von der Power und dem Mehrwert der Videotechnologie profitieren und ihr Geschäft vorantreiben können.“
Seit seiner Gründung widmet sich Brightcove dem Ziel, eine führende globale Videoplattform mit Lösungen für die Medien-, Unterhaltungs-, Marketing und Enterprise-Branche zu entwickeln. Um allen Kunden optimale Angebote liefern zu können, werden verschiedene Aspekte der Technologie von Ooyala in die Plattform von Brightcove integriert.
Um mehr über die Lösungen von Brightcove zu erfahren, nehmen Sie direkt mit uns Kontakt auf. Treffen Sie Video-Enthusiasten und Nutzer der Produkte von Brightcove aus aller Welt auf der einzigen Videokonferenz ihrer Art, der PLAY 2019, die vom 14. bis 16. Mai in Boston stattfindet, oder besuchen Sie unseren Stand #SU1920 auf der NAB Show vom 8. bis 11. April in Las Vegas.
Informationen zu Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) ist der führende Anbieter von leistungsstarken Cloud-Lösungen zur Koordinierung, Bereitstellung und Monetarisierung von Videoinhalten auf Displays aller Art. Das Unternehmen leistet seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 2004 Pionierarbeit im Bereich Online-Video. Die preisgekrönte Technologie, die unübertroffenen Serviceleistungen, das umfangreiche Partner-Ökosystem und die bewährte globale Präsenz von Brightcove haben bereits Tausende Unternehmen in über 70 Ländern dabei unterstützt, mithilfe von Videoinhalten bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.brightcove.com.
Zukunftsbezogene Aussagen
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält eine Reihe von „zukunftsbezogenen Aussagen“ gemäß dem US-amerikanischen Private Securities Litigation Reform Act von 1995, einschließlich Aussagen zu unserer Fähigkeit, unsere Wachstumsstrategie umzusetzen, zur erfolgreichen Integration des Ooyala-Geschäfts mit der Online-Videoplattform (OVP), der Kunden und Mitarbeiter und unserer Fähigkeit, unsere Führungsposition auszubauen sowie die Marktchancen auszuschöpfen. Diese zukunftsbezogenen Aussagen beinhalten unter anderem Pläne, Ziele, Erwartungen und Intentionen sowie andere Aussagen, die keine historischen Tatsachen wiedergeben. Zukunftsbezogene Aussagen sind durch Begriffe wie „erwartet“, „antizipiert“, „beabsichtigt“, „plant“, „glaubt“, „strebt an“, „schätzt“ oder Begriffe mit ähnlichen Bedeutungen gekennzeichnet. Diese zukunftsbezogenen Aussagen spiegeln unsere derzeitige Auffassung hinsichtlich unserer Pläne, Absichten, Erwartungen, Strategien und Perspektiven wider, die auf den uns vorliegenden Informationen und unseren Annahmen basieren. Obwohl wir überzeugt sind, dass die in den zukunftsbezogenen Aussagen wiedergegebenen oder angedeuteten Pläne, Absichten, Erwartungen, Strategien und Perspektiven realistisch sind, können wir nicht garantieren, dass diese Pläne, Absichten, Erwartungen, Strategien oder Perspektiven realisiert werden. Darüber hinaus können die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse von den in den zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen enthaltenen wesentlich abweichen und werden durch eine Vielzahl von Risiken und Faktoren beeinflusst, die außerhalb unseres Einflussbereiches liegen. Dazu zählen unter anderem unsere Fähigkeit, die Technologien, Produkte, Betriebsabläufe, Verträge und Mitarbeiter des OVP-Geschäfts von Ooyala zu integrieren und die antizipierten Vorteile des Erwerbs zu realisieren; Erwartungen hinsichtlich der weit verbreiteten Annahme der Kundennachfrage nach unseren Produkten; die Auswirkungen des zunehmenden Wettbewerbs und der Kommerzialisierung der von uns angebotenen Dienste, einschließlich der Datenlieferung und -speicherung; unsere Fähigkeit, den Vertrieb unserer Produkte auf Kunden außerhalb der USA zu erweitern; unsere Fähigkeit, bestehende Kunden zu halten und betreuen; unsere Fähigkeit, unser Wachstum und unseren organisatorischen Wandel abzuwickeln sowie andere Risiken, die unter der Überschrift „Risk Factors“ unseres Jahresberichts beschrieben sind, den wir mit weiteren Dokumenten bei der SEC eingereicht haben. Wir übernehmen keine Verpflichtung zur Aktualisierung oder Überarbeitung zukunftsbezogener Aussagen in diesem Dokument infolge neuer Informationen, künftiger Ereignisse oder anderer Gründe.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
