Brightcove finalise l’acquisition de l’activité de plateforme vidéo en ligne d’Ooyala

April 1, 2019 12:20 PM EDT
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), chef de file des services nuagiques pour les contenus vidéo, a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir finalisé l’acquisition de l’activité de plateforme vidéo en ligne (Online Video Platform, OVP) d’Ooyala, fournisseur de technologie de contenus vidéo nuagiques.
Cette acquisition stratégique renforce la position de Brightcove en tant que leader du marché dans le domaine de la vidéo en ligne. Les clients OVP d’Ooyala rejoignent une liste déjà impressionnante de sociétés qui travaillent avec Brightcove.
« L’intégration des activités OVP d’Ooyala chez Brightcove représente un moment passionnant pour la société. Nous sommes ravis d’accueillir les clients OVP d’Ooyala au sein de notre famille, ainsi que nos nouveaux membres d’équipe à Guadalajara et dans le monde entier. Nous nous réjouissons à l’idée de fournir une expérience de classe mondiale à tous nos clients et employés nouveaux, futurs et actuels », a déclaré Jeff, PDG, Brightcove. « L’ajout de nos nouveaux membres d’équipe place Brightcove dans une position encore plus favorable pour accélérer sa rapidité de création d’innovation et étoffer davantage son soutien à l’égard de tous ses clients. Nous vivons à une époque de vidéos et nous sommes déterminés à 100 % à assurer que nos clients bénéficient du pouvoir et de la valeur de la technologie vidéo pour contribuer à propulser leurs activités. »
Depuis sa création, Brightcove se consacre à édifier une plateforme vidéo mondiale inégalée, comprenant des solutions d’appui aux entreprises des industries des médias, des divertissements et de la commercialisation, et aux grandes sociétés. Les fonctionnalités de la technologie d’Ooyala seront intégrées dans la plateforme de Brightcove pour proposer des offres exceptionnelles à tous les clients.
Pour en savoir plus sur les solutions de Brightcove, veuillez nous contacter directement, rejoindre les adeptes de vidéos et les utilisateurs de Brightcove du monde entier lors de la conférence unique en son genre sur la vidéo, PLAY 2019, PLAY 2019, qui se déroulera à Boston du 14 au 16 mai, ou visiter le stand n° SU1920 dans le cadre du NAB Show (National Association of Broadcasters – Salon de l’Association américaine des diffuseurs) prévu du 8 au 11 avril à Las Vegas.
A propos de Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) est le chef de file mondial des solutions nuagiques pour la gestion, la fourniture et la monétisation des expériences vidéo sur tout type d’écran. Acteur pionnier de l’univers de la vidéo en ligne depuis sa création en 2004, Brightcove propose des technologies primées, des services inégalés, des écosystèmes élargis de partenariats, et une échelle mondiale éprouvée qui ont aidé des milliers d’entreprises dans plus de 70 pays à obtenir de meilleures performances en matière de vidéo. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter www.brightcove.com.
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse comprend des « énoncés prospectifs » au sens du Private Securities Litigation Reform Act de 1995, y compris des déclarations relatives à notre positionnement pour mettre en œuvre notre stratégie de croissance, l’intégration réussie de l’acquisition de l’activité de plateforme de vidéo en ligne (OVP), des clients et du personnel d’Ooyala, et notre capacité à étendre notre position de leader et à générer des opportunités de marché. Ces énoncés prospectifs comprennent, sans toutefois s’y limiter, les plans, objectifs, attentes et intentions et autres déclarations contenues dans le présent communiqué de presse qui ne sont pas des faits historiques. Les énoncés sont identifiés par des termes tels que « attendre, anticiper, prévoir, planifier, penser, vouloir, estimer » ou par d’autres mots revêtant une signification similaire. Les énoncés prospectifs reflètent nos points de vue actuels sur nos plans, intentions, attentes, stratégies et perspectives, qui se basent sur les informations qui nous sont actuellement disponibles et sur les hypothèses que nous avons formulées. Bien que nous pensions que nos plans, intentions, attentes, stratégies et perspectives reflétées ou suggérées par ces énoncés prospectifs soient raisonnables, nous ne pouvons garantir que les plans, intentions, attentes ou stratégies seront atteint(e)s. En outre, les résultats réels peuvent varier de manière substantielle de ceux décrits dans les énoncés prospectifs et seront affectés par une variété de risques et de facteurs en dehors de notre contrôle, notamment : notre capacité à intégrer les technologies, produits, opérations, contrats et personnel de l’activité OVP d’Ooyala et la concrétisation des avantages anticipés de l’acquisition ; les attentes relatives à l’adoption généralisée et à la demande de la clientèle pour nos produits ; les effets d’une concurrence accrue et la marchandisation des services que nous proposons, y compris la fourniture et le stockage des données ; notre capacité à développer les ventes de nos produits aux clients situés en dehors des États-Unis ; notre capacité à suivre une évolution technologique rapide et requise pour rester compétitif dans notre secteur ; notre capacité à conserver et appuyer nos clients actuels ; notre capacité à gérer notre croissance et notre changement organisationnel ; et d’autres risques décrits dans la section intitulée « Risk Factors » de notre dernier rapport annuel sur formulaire 10-K, et nos autres dossiers déposés auprès de la SEC. Nous rejetons toute obligation de mise à jour des énoncés prospectifs contenus dans ce document à la suite de nouvelles informations, d’événements futurs ou autres.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005687/fr/
