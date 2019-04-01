Arizona Technology Council Partners With R3eWaste for TechTerra Initiative to Recycle Electronic Devices and Keep Dangerous Materials Out of Landfills

|By Business Wire
To improve electronics recycling efforts and increase awareness of this growing issue, the Arizona Technology Council today announced its partnership with electronics recycling company R3eWaste for the Council’s annual TechTerra recycling initiative during the month of April. Help save the planet and donate to a great cause by gathering up your company’s obsolete electronics and bringing e-waste from home.
“Technology is the fastest-growing waste stream on the planet and we want to be part of the solution,” said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. “For the entire month of April, Arizona companies can make a difference and responsibly recycle electronics, laptops, desktop PCs, hard drives, servers, flat screen monitors, cables, audio equipment, phones, batteries, copiers, networking equipment and more.”
Electronic devices contain many materials that are harmful to the planet. Nearly 15 million tons of e-waste is generated in the United States every year, with around 85 percent of it ending up in landfills. In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, R3eWaste and the Council (AZTC) are providing FREE pickup of all e-waste[1] at Arizona companies in April. R3eWaste also will provide free Certificates of Destruction (CoDs) indicating data erasure to celebrate AZTC TechTerra Month. There are no limits to the amount of electronics that companies can donate as part of the free program. If products cannot be refurbished or resold, R3eWaste will ensure the products are responsibly recycled.
For every pound of e-waste recycled, the Council will donate 5 cents to the non-profit Arizona Technology Council Foundation (dba SciTech Institute). Donors will receive from the SciTech Institute receipts for corporate or personal tax purposes. Awards will be given to the biggest total donation from a major company contributor (200 or more employees) and a small company contributor (under 200 employees). Call (602) 314-6061 today and mention AZTC TechTerra to schedule a free pickup. In addition, R3eWaste will donate refurbished computers and laptops to not-for-profits or educational institutions.
“We take the safety of the environment and your data seriously,” said Neville Cole, development executive, R3eWaste. “We provide you with free data-destruction certificates for all of the data devices that you entrust us with.”
R3eWaste adheres to the highest guidelines and standards for electronics recycling. This assures that the products donated for recycling do not end up in landfills, and that all hazardous materials are disposed of properly and in accordance with R3eWaste’s recycling standards.
“As Arizona’s tech industry continues its trajectory of growth, providing companies with electronics recycling opportunities is a key priority of the Arizona Technology Council,” said Zylstra. “It’s critical that we keep data safe and obsolete electronic devices out of our landfills.”
For more information about the Council’s partnership with R3eWaste for the TechTerra electronics recycling initiative, visit www.aztechcouncil.org/techterra. For questions, email [email protected]. To schedule a pickup online, visit www.r3ewaste.com/contact-us.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, visionaries and community members to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, visit www.aztechcouncil.org.
About R3eWaste
R3eWaste, an R2 and RIOS certified electronics recycler based in Phoenix is committed to working locally to improve the social, economic and environmental well-being of its community. R3eWaste works with businesses and residents to provide a responsible outlet for obsolete electronic devices. R3eWaste handles everything from asset collection, inventory reporting, data cleansing and asset remarketing, exceeding data destruction that meets or exceeds Department of Defense and other compliance requirements. To learn more or to schedule an e-waste pickup, visit www.R3eWaste.com.
[1]Kitchen appliances and CRTs (cathode ray tubes) products such as televisions and computer monitors will not be accepted for recycling as part of the TechTerra program. Customers can call 1-800-RECYCLING or visit www.1800recycling.com to find alternate locations to recycle restricted products. For information on residential electronics recycling, visit www.R3eWaste.com/post/residential-electronics-recycling.
