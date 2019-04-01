Samsung Continues to Redefine the Movie Theatre Experience with Onyx Cinema LED Screen Expansion in the U.S. & Globally

|By Business Wire
|April 1, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
At CinemaCon 2019, Samsung Electronics is announcing the newest upcoming installations of its branded Samsung Onyx Cinema LED display, the world’s first DCI-compliant LED theatre display. Following the display’s showstopping unveiling at last year’s show, Samsung continues the momentum with three more confirmed installations for this coming year including two in the U.S. and one in Israel. As one of the largest and most influential gatherings for the worldwide motion picture theatre industry, Samsung is proud to maintain a prominent presence at CinemaCon. Experience Samsung’s newest industry leading displays at the Augustus Ballroom, Booth #2013A inside Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas from April 1-4.
Onyx Expansion in the U.S.
Today, Samsung announced two upcoming Onyx installations at the Star Cinema Grill in Texas and at Warehouse Cinema by HighRock Group in Maryland. “Since our unveiling for the U.S. market at CinemaCon last year, Samsung Onyx has revolutionized the cinema experience globally,” said Nick Conti, Senior Business Development Manager for Cinema, Samsung Electronics America. “Today’s theatre expansion announcements in the U.S. showcase the praise and significant interest we have received from the industry since last year’s unveiling and we are very excited to work with these visionary exhibitors on successful installations this year.”
Star Cinema Grill will be introducing the 46 ft. (14m) wide Samsung Onyx p3.3 Cinema LED this summer at their newest location in Richmond, Texas. Star Cinema Grill in Richmond will be the company’s most advanced and luxurious theatre to date that will serve as the model concept going forward. The installation is slated to finish in June of this year and will be the first Samsung Onyx p3.3 Cinema LED in the Western hemisphere and only the second in the world. Key to the success of this deal is the relationships Samsung built over the last year with Moving Image Technologies (“MIT”) and CSI Leasing (“CSI”). Continuous dedication to the customer and being a leader in technology innovation sets these companies apart. Samsung is honoured to call these companies a member of the Onyx family.
“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Samsung, MIT, and CSI. We know Onyx is the gold standard of premium formats of the future,” said Jason Ostrow, VP of Development at Star Cinema Grill. “We are very proud to be on the forefront of this technological revolution in the cinema business as we always strive to offer our guests the best image quality available on the market.”
Coming this September, Warehouse Cinemas, a venture from HighRock Group, will be introducing the 33.5 ft. (10m) Samsung Onyx p2.5 Cinema LED at their flagship location in Frederick, Maryland. Samsung Onyx is a key technology included in Warehouse Cinema’s patent pending tilt technology, SkyVUE, which relies on angles and perspective for optimal movie viewing. The design utilizes elevated, tilted screens to create comfortable, ergonomic positioning for both sloped and flat floors.
“Simply put, Onyx empowered us to bring SkyVUE LED to the masses and there’s no better partner to make our vision a reality,” said Rich Daughtridge, President and CEO at Warehouse Cinemas. “We are looking forward to partnering with Samsung on this innovation that will change how customers experience theatre-going in the future.”
Availability and New Certified Resellers
Currently available in three variations (16.7ft, 33.5 ft., and 46.2 ft. wide), the Samsung Onyx display delivers visual quality, technical performance and reliability beyond that of traditional projector-based operations. With the 4K model earning validation as the world’s first Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)-certified LED theatre display, the Samsung Onyx brings the visual power of LED picture quality and High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture refinement to the big screen for more captivating and lifelike content.
Samsung Onyx continued to strengthen relationships with certified resellers in the industry, with 10 certified resellers to date. New certified resellers for the Samsung Onyx announced today include Ballantyne Strong, Inc., Sonic Equipment Company, Inc., Franklin Designs, Inc. and Cardinal Sound and Motion Picture Systems, Inc.
Samsung’s Starring Role
As the world’s leading visual display company, Samsung’s expertise and technologies span countless product divisions and bring the company’s innovation to the cinema industry. Samsung also equips its visual displays with industry-best components that work together seamlessly to offer an enhanced viewing experience for audiences globally.
Inspired by the gemstone of the same name, the Samsung Onyx brand alludes to the display’s ability to showcase cinema content with true, deep and realistic black colours. When combined with an infinite contrast ratio and specialized low-tone grayscale settings, this pinpoint representation produces brighter and more detail-rich content that further makes viewers feel a part of every scene.
In addition, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Displays Market Tracker”, Samsung accounted for 25.8 percent of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 2018.
For more information about Samsung Onyx, visit https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/led-signage/onyx
To learn more about CinemaCon 2019, visit cinemacon.com. For more information about Samsung’s latest visual display innovations, as well as related Samsung Newsroom articles, photos and videos, visit news.samsung.com.
About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
As a global technology leader, Samsung Displays provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise technologies including digital signage, LED, hospitality TVs, and Desktop displays. Samsung puts the customer at the core of everything we do by delivering comprehensive products, solutions and services across diverse industries including retail, healthcare, hospitality, education and government. Samsung Displays is committed to helping customers realize the promise of a digital business. For more information, please visit samsung.com/business, call 1-866-SAM-4BIZ or follow Samsung Business via Twitter @SamsungBizUSA.
About Star Cinema Grill
Star Cinema Grill is a privately held, Houston-based dine-in-theater concept that offers guests first run film releases, an extensive menu, and a full-service bar with a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. With a focus on growth through new construction as well as acquisitions and new brand development, Star Cinema Grill is on the forefront of technology within their segment. Star Cinema Grill has become Houston’s largest dine-in theater group with eight locations in multiple states, in addition to other brands including District Theatres and Hollywood Palms Cinema. Star Cinema Grill has grown aggressively over the past several years, and plans to continue their expansion throughout the greater Houston area, as well as other markets including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Chicago.
About HighRock Group
HighRock Group is a privately held holding company headquartered in Hagerstown. Companies under HighRock Group include HighRock Studios, a full-service marketing agency specializing in strategy, creative and technology; LeftBrain Technology, a predictive analytics company headquartered in London; and Warehouse Tap Room, a brick-oven restaurant and tap house.
