Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions and Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem Establish Mobile Industry’s First Announced 5G NR Data Call in FDD Mode

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 02:28 PM EDT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company, together with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, has established the mobile industry’s first announced 5G New Radio (NR) data call in the Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) mode, accelerating global deployments in all major 3GPP frequency bands including Time Division Duplex (TDD) and FDD.
This industry milestone was achieved using Qualcomm Technologies’ second-generation Snapdragon X55 5G modem with integrated multi-mode support and Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions. Keysight enables device makers to validate 5G NR multi-mode (FDD and TDD) designs in both non-standalone (NSA) and stand-alone (SA) modes.
“Our close 5G collaboration with Keysight, initiated more than two years ago, has resulted in yet another great achievement. Such collaborations have accelerated our ability to power upcoming 5G launches in 2019 and enrich the lives of consumers,” said Prashant Dogra, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Keysight’s end-to-end 5G solutions provide device makers the flexibility they need to rapidly validate multi-mode designs in nearly any form factor, accelerating their ability to address global requirements to deliver a new era of connected experiences. Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions – based on Keysight's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform – uniquely enable device makers to validate 5G NR devices across protocol, radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) in both sub-6GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) spectrum for both 5G NR NSA and SA modes.
“Keysight’s first-to-market 5G solutions enable OEMs using the Snapdragon X55 5G modem to speed validations of 5G devices that are used for a wide range of exciting use cases,” stated Lucas Hansen, senior director in Keysight's wireless test group. “These use cases include smartphones with download speeds of up to 7 Gbps, as well as industrial IoT, always-connected PCs and fixed wireless access applications.”
The two companies jointly showcased automotive and virtual reality (VR) application demonstrations at last month’s MWC Barcelona (MWC19), bringing together many of the latest 5G innovations and leading-edge technology. Both applications require ultra-low latency to provide a truly immersive user experience. Automotive applications also depend on ultra-reliable communication to guarantee an immediate response to any hazard the vehicle may encounter.
Earlier this year, Keysight announced that a joint demonstration with Qualcomm Technologies at CES 2019 used the Snapdragon X50 5G modem and Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to showcase an IIoT application. In December 2018, the two companies demonstrated a 3GPP 5G NR standalone (SA) mode IP data transfer, accelerating mobile operators’ ability to deploy 5G NR without using the LTE network as an anchor.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated,
registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005781/en/
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,471
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT