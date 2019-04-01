Cloud Logistics Named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

|By Business Wire
April 1, 2019
Cloud Logistics by E2open (Cloud Logistics), a leading innovator and provider of modern, easy-to-use transportation management systems (TMS), is pleased to announce its position in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems. Compared to the previous year, Cloud Logistics improved its position on the ability to execute axis and completeness of vision axis. The Gartner Magic Quadrant is research based on expert analysis. Gartner Peer Insights is content based on customer reviews. Cloud Logistics is rated at 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Gartner Peer Insights review website for the TMS market, based on 10 reviews, as of 29 March 2019.
“When we started the company in 2012, we set out to create a unique TMS that is modern, easy to use, and delivers the fastest route to value by offering the ability to implement and go-live in a single day. “TMS Made Easy” seemed like an appropriate tagline for a solution that was purpose-built to provide rich functionality. We created intuitive mobile apps for drivers and invented the Logistics Activity Stream which provides instant messaging to eliminate multiple and redundant threads of communication within the transportation department,” says Mark Nix, senior vice president of transportation and founder of Cloud Logistics. “In our view, to be recognized as a Challenger in our second positioning in the Magic Quadrant while continuing to add several great customer partners each year validates our execution of that vision.”
Nix continued, “The industry couldn’t believe it in 2015 when we announced our first “Same Day TMS” go-live. The client was trained on entering their carriers, users, carrier contracts, and routing guides in the morning and started shipping after lunch that same day. On the other end of the spectrum, 30% of our clients are massive companies that ship thousands of loads per day. They leverage our cutting-edge solutions to maximize their transportation spend while reducing safety stock thanks to the increase in visibility of all their moving inventory. Our largest projects will take 3-5 months to integrate disparate ERP’s, multiple divisions, or because of deployment schedule coordination with our customers.”
E2open acquired Cloud Logistics on September 17, 2018 and quickly integrated “TMS Made Easy” into “Logistics Visibility” during the first 10 days. E2open then acquired INTTRA in November of 2018, connecting over 60 ocean carriers and 30,000 shippers to the E2open Logistics Visibility service. . Cloud Logistics is in the process of integrating parcel and complex Rail Rule 11 functionality in 2019 to complete the footprint for shippers in the Fortune 250 client base.
Cloud Logistics provides easy, scalable solutions for shippers of all sizes at an affordable price point.
To download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, please visit www.gocloudlogistics.com.
Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Bart De Muynck | Brock Johns | Oscar Sanchez Duran, 27 March 2019.
Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest rankings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
About Cloud Logistics by E2open
Cloud Logistics by E2open (Cloud Logistics) provides innovative and easy-to-use technology that powers transportation logistics solutions for the global supply chain market. Cloud Logistics’ TMS offers a modern, intuitive user experience to simplify carrier selection, load tendering, communication and payment while increasing visibility and offering real-time reporting. The cloud-based tool is easy to implement and offers a rapid-deployment TMS that can go live in as little as one day. Cloud Logistics makes the complexities of order collaboration, communication and international transportation management simple and beneficial for companies of any size. The TMS includes a unique user experience, customizable alerts, social technology for business and a mobile application designed specifically for carriers. For more information about Cloud Logistics, please visit www.gocloudlogistics.com.
About E2open
At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.
E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
