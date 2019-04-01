CVD Reports 2018 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 04:06 PM EDT
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems and materials, today announced financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018.
CVD annual revenue was $24.3 million in 2018 as compared to $41.1 million in 2017, a decrease of $16.8 million or 40.8%. Fourth quarter revenue was $4.7 million in 2018 as compared to $9.8 million in 2017, a decrease of $5.1 million or 51.9%.
Net loss for the year totaled $5.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to a net profit of $5.3 million or $.82 per diluted share in the prior year. Fourth quarter 2018 net loss was $1.9 million, or $.29 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $.24 diluted share in the prior year period.
While 2018 year-end backlog of approximately $3 million is down from year-end 2017, the Company has received new orders in excess of $6 million in the first quarter of 2019. As a result of the time required to complete these orders, we anticipate revenue in the first two quarters of 2019 may approximate the revenue in the last two quarters of 2018 and therefore the Company expects to report operating losses in the first two quarters of 2019. The Company’s return to profitability will be dependent upon, among other things, the receipt of new equipment orders and the ramp up of the materials business, as well as managing its planned expenditures and operating expenses, including its ability to sublet a portion of the new facility.
“2018 was a transitional year for CVD. After completing a large contract with a major customer, the Company has accelerated its focus on the materials business. During 2018, the Company invested $2.5 million in building improvements and machinery related to CVD Materials and incurred additional expenses in connection with our recently acquired facility in Central Islip, New York. We anticipate operations at the new facility will commence at the end of the second quarter or during the third quarter of 2019. During 2019, we will continue to invest in further building improvements and machinery to accelerate and diversify our business into the materials market. With the building and machinery components nearing completion, this will allow us to enhance our marketing efforts by showcasing our operations with new and existing customers. The expanded materials operations this year will enhance our capabilities in providing i) corrosion resistant coatings through our Tantaline® subsidiary for medical, pharma, oil and gas applications, ii) sensors through our MesoScribe™ subsidiary for aerospace and turbine applications, and iii) through our CVD Materials subsidiary for carbon composite materials for medical applications, substrate materials for the electronics industry and further expansion into other coatings for aerospace, medical, and industrial applications,” said Leonard Rosenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results today at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial toll free (877) 407-2991 or International (201) 389-0925. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or international (201) 612-7415. The replay passcode is 13689251. A live and archived webcast of the call is also available on the company’s website at www.cvdequipment.com/events.
About CVD Equipment Corporation
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow’s technologies™. It’s wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by CVD Equipment Corporation) contains statements that are forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements, “as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated by management. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, conditions, success of CVD Equipment Corporation’s growth and sales strategies, the possibility of customer changes in delivery schedules, cancellation of orders, potential delays in product shipments, delays in obtaining inventory parts from suppliers and failure to satisfy customer acceptance requirements.
|CVD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|(In thousands)
|
Three Months
|
Twelve months
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|Revenue
|$
|4,717
|$
|9,817
|$
|24,334
|$
|41,129
|Gross profit
|357
|4,416
|5,178
|17,600
|Operating expenses
|2,289
|2,634
|10,433
|10,381
|Operating (loss) income
|(1,932
|)
|1,782
|(5,255
|)
|7,219
|Net (loss) income
|(1,926
|)
|1,585
|(5,201
|)
|5,261
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|($0.29
|)
|$
|0.24
|($0.80
|)
|$
|0.82
|
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of December 31, 2018 and 2017
|(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,439
|$
|14,211
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,065
|2,059
|Contract assets
|1,358
|8,397
|Inventories, net
|1,862
|2,966
|Other current assets
|723
|167
|Total Current Assets
|$
|19,447
|$
|27,800
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|30,403
|28,839
|Other assets
|2,665
|2,339
|Total Assets
|$
|52,515
|$
|58,978
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|$
|4,071
|$
|5,419
|Total Long-Term Liabilities
|12,052
|12,905
|Total Stockholders’ Equity
|36,392
|40,654
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|52,515
|$
|58,978
CVD Earnings release should be read in conjunction with Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005133/en/
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT