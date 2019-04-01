Capstone Companies Reports 2018 Year-End Performance

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 04:16 PM EDT
Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle reported its financial results for the full year 2018.
Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “2018 promotional scheduling, as a result of business uncertainties caused by trade negotiations, was significantly reduced and accordingly resulting revenues were disappointing. On a looking forward positive note, the Company has taken aggressive measures to mitigate the future impact of tariff increases and has also ramped up product development efforts to revitalize the Company’s growth by accelerating the 2019 launch of its newly developed smart home product portfolio.”
Mr. Wallach added, “our initial smart home product was introduced at CES in January. This was our first entry in the electronics industry showcase and we have subsequently been covered in numerous industry publications, interviews and were recognized by Android Headlines as one of their 'Best of CES' choices.”
Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s CFO, commented further, “while 2018 revenues were down, our Company resources remain stable and we are rapidly preceding to improve the revenue stream through diversifying our product portfolio into high growth areas. Management remained resolute through 2018 to efficiently manage its resources yielding strong year-end cash balances and zero debt standing.”
Webcast and Teleconference to Review Results and Outlook
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss the Company’s corporate strategy and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (201) 689-8562. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com.
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the call until Tuesday, April 9, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13686341. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript, once available.
About Capstone Companies, Inc.
Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Limited, in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer product to retail channels throughout North America and international markets.
Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com for information on our current product offerings.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements consist of words like “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue” and similar words. These statements are based on the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include consumer acceptance of the Company’s products, its ability to deliver new products, the success of its strategy to broaden market channels and the relationships it has with retailers and distributors. Prior success in operations does not necessarily mean success in future operations. The ability of the Company to adequately and affordably fund operations and any growth will be critical to achieving and sustaining any expansion of markets and revenue. The introduction of new products or the expanded availability of products does not mean that the Company will enjoy better financial or business performance. The risks associated with any investment in Capstone Companies, Inc., which is a small business concern and a "penny-stock Company” and, as such, a highly risky investment suitable for only those who can afford to lose such investment, should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Capstone Companies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Contents of referenced URLs are not incorporated into this press release.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10-K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
|CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Revenues, net
|$ 12,830,324
|$ 36,752,813
|Cost of sales
|(9,936,745)
|(27,910,869)
|Gross Profit
|2,893,579
|8,841,944
|Operating Expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|915,205
|2,266,601
|Compensation
|1,502,590
|1,612,480
|Professional fees
|510,022
|549,844
|Product development
|518,969
|376,981
|Other general and administrative
|691,466
|805,077
|Total Operating Expenses
|4,138,252
|5,610,983
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(1,244,673)
|3,230,961
|Other Expenses:
|Miscellaneous expense, net
|(55,360)
|-
|Interest expense
|-
|(122,091)
|Total Other Expenses
|(55,360)
|(122,091)
|Income (Loss) Before Tax Provision (Benefit)
|(1,300,033)
|3,108,870
|Provision (Benefit) for Income Tax
|(288,975)
|1,029,694
|Net Income (Loss)
|$ (1,011,058)
|$ 2,079,176
|Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
|Basic
|($0.021)
|$0.044
|Diluted
|($0.021)
|$0.044
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|47,046,364
|47,007,296
|Diluted
|47,046,364
|47,188,450
|
|
|CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Assets:
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|3,822,359
|$
|3,668,196
|Accounts receivable, net
|64,511
|4,367,721
|Inventories
|27,497
|140,634
|Prepaid expenses
|243,876
|239,150
|Income tax refundable
|220,207
|-
|Total Current Assets
|4,378,450
|8,415,701
|Property and Equipment:
|Computer equipment and software
|51,195
|9,895
|Machinery and equipment
|170,567
|318,801
|Furniture and fixtures
|6,828
|5,665
|Less: Accumulated depreciation
|(152,870
|)
|(266,997
|)
|Total Property & Equipment
|75,720
|67,364
|Other Non-current Assets:
|Deposit
|102,805
|13,616
|Goodwill
|1,936,020
|1,936,020
|Total Other Non-current Assets
|2,038,825
|1,949,636
|Total Assets
|$
|6,492,995
|$
|10,432,701
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|461,446
|$
|2,733,516
|Deferred rent incentive
|108,844
|-
|Income tax payable
|11,694
|624,782
|Total Current Liabilities
|581,984
|3,358,298
|Long Term Liabilities:
|Deferred tax liabilities
|12,000
|251,000
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|12,000
|251,000
|Total Liabilities
|593,984
|3,609,298
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per
|share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0-
|shares
|-
|-
|Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per
|share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -0-
|shares
|-
|-
|Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per
|share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares
|-
|-
|Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share,
|authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 47,046,364
|shares
|4,704
|4,704
|Additional paid-in capital
|7,092,219
|7,005,553
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,197,912
|)
|(186,854
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|5,899,011
|6,823,403
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|6,492,995
|$
|10,432,701
|
|
|CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|2018
|2017
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,011,058
|)
|$
|2,079,176
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|45,510
|80,940
|Accrued interest on note receivable
|-
|26,887
|Stock based compensation expense
|86,666
|95,469
|Provision (Benefit) for deferred income tax
|(239,000
|)
|35,000
|Increase (decrease) in accrued sales allowance
|170,833
|(1,006,731
|)
|Decrease in accounts receivable, net
|4,132,377
|1,090,898
|Decrease in inventories
|113,137
|225,696
|Increase (decrease) in prepaid expenses
|(4,726
|)
|90,869
|(Increase) in deposits
|(89,189
|)
|(1,423
|)
|(Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(2,272,070
|)
|55,306
|Increase in deferred rent incentive
|108,844
|-
|(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
|(613,088
|)
|623,194
|(Increase) in income tax refundable
|(220,207
|)
|-
|(Decrease) increase in accrued interest on notes payable
|-
|56,554
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|208,029
|3,451,835
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(53,866
|)
|(47,587
|)
|Net cash (used in) investing activities
|(53,866
|)
|(47,587
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from notes payable
|-
|30,559,312
|Repayments of notes payable
|-
|(30,559,312
|)
|Repurchase of shares from Involve, LLC
|-
|(250,000
|)
|Warrants issued
|-
|7,500
|Repayments of notes and loans payable to related parties
|-
|(1,139,680
|)
|Net cash (used in) financing activities
|-
|(1,382,180
|)
|Net Increase in Cash
|154,163
|2,022,068
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|3,668,196
|1,646,128
|Cash at End of Period
|$
|3,822,359
|$
|3,668,196
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|-
|$
|418,925
|Income taxes
|$
|865,000
|$
|371,500
|Non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Shares issued in satisfaction of loan payable to related party
|$
|-
|$
|240,900
|Note Receivable used to repurchase shares from Involve L.L.C.
|$
|-
|$
|500,000
|
|
-
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005087/en/
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT