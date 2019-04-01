Brightcove concreta compra del negocio de plataforma web de videos de Ooyala

|By Business Wire
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), prestador de servicios de video en la nube, anunció que acaba de cerrar la compra del negocio de plataforma web de video de Ooyala, proveedor de tecnología de video en la nube.
Esta adquisición estratégica consolida la posición de Brightcove como líder del mercado en la industria del video web. Los clientes de Ooyala OVP se suman a la impactante lista de compañías que trabajan con Brightcove.
"La compañía está viviendo un período emocionante con la integración del negocio OVP de Ooyala en Brightcove. Estamos encantados de dar la bienvenida a los clientes OVP de Ooyala a nuestra familia, junto con los nuevos miembros de nuestro equipo en Guadalajara y en todo el mundo. Queremos ofrecerles una experiencia de clase mundial a todos nuestros clientes y empleados nuevos, futuros y actuales", comentó Jeff Ray, gerente general de Brightcove. "Gracias a la incorporación de los nuevos miembros de nuestro equipo, Brightcove estará en condiciones de acelerar nuestra velocidad de innovación y prestar servicios de asistencia más exhaustivos a todos nuestros clientes. Estamos viviendo en la era del video y hemos asumido el compromiso inquebrantable de garantizar que nuestros clientes aprovechen la potencia y el valor de la tecnología de video para ayudar a impulsar sus negocios”, aseguró Jeff Ray, gerente general de Brightcove.
Desde su fundación, Brightcove se ha dedicado a construir una plataforma de video mundial de primer nivel con soluciones para empresas de medios de comunicación, entretenimiento, marketing y empresas. Los aspectos de la tecnología de Ooyala se integrarán en la plataforma de Brightcove para suministrarles a todos los clientes la mejor oferta.
Para saber más sobre las soluciones de Brightcove, comuníquese directamente con nosotros, súmese a los usuarios y entusiastas de Brightcove de todo el mundo en el único congreso por conferencia de video de este tipo, PLAY 2019, del 14 al 16 de mayo, en Boston, o visite la cabina #SU1920 en la exposición NAB Show del 8 al 11 de abril, en Las Vegas.
Acerca de Brightcove
Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) es proveedor líder mundial de soluciones potentes en la nube para administrar, entregar y monetizar experiencias de video en todo tipo de pantallas. Desde la fundación de la compañía en 2004, la tecnología galardonada de Brightcove, sus servicios incomparables, su amplio ecosistema de socios y su escala internacional comprobada son una fuerza pionera en el mundo del video web que ha ayudado a miles de empresas en más de 70 países a lograr mejores resultados comerciales con video. Para más información, visite visit www.brightcove.com.
Proyecciones futuras
Este comunicado de prensa incluye ciertas “proyecciones futuras", dentro del significado establecido en la Ley de Reforma de Litigios Privados sobre Valores de 1995, incluidas afirmaciones relacionadas con nuestra posición para ejecutar nuestra estrategia de crecimiento, el cierre y la integración exitosa de la adquisición del negocio de plataforma de video en línea (OVP) de Ooyala, y nuestra capacidad para expandir nuestra posición de liderazgo y oportunidad en el mercado. Estas proyecciones futuras incluyen, entre otras, planes, objetivos, expectativas e intenciones, y otras afirmaciones incluidas en este comunicado de prensa que no son hechos históricos, y afirmaciones identificadas por palabras como "espera", "pronostica", "intenta", "planea", "cree", "busca", "estima", o palabras de significado similar. Estas proyecciones futuras reflejan nuestras opiniones actuales sobre nuestros planes, intenciones, expectativas, estrategias y prospectos, que se basan en la información que tenemos disponible actualmente y en supuestos que hemos realizado. Aunque creemos que nuestros planes, intenciones, expectativas, estrategias y prospectos son razonables según lo reflejado o sugerido por estas proyecciones futuras, no podemos garantizar que los planes, las intenciones, las expectativas o las estrategias se concretarán o lograrán. Por otra parte, los resultados reales pueden diferir sustancialmente de los descritos en las proyecciones futuras, y se verán afectados por una serie de riesgos y factores que están fuera de nuestro control, incluidos, entre otros: nuestros antecedentes de pérdidas; riesgos relacionados con la finalización exitosa de la adquisición del negocio de OVP de Ooyala, dificultades para integrar las tecnologías, los productos, las operaciones, los contratos y el personal del negocio de OVP de Ooyala, y la concreción de los beneficios previstos que traerá la adquisición; expectativas relacionadas con la adopción generalizada y la demanda que los clientes tengan de nuestros productos; los efectos de un aumento de la competencia y la transformación en commodities de los servicios que ofrecemos, incluidos el almacenamiento y la transmisión de datos; nuestra capacidad de expandir las ventas de nuestros productos a clientes ubicados fuera de los EE. UU.; la capacidad para mantenernos actualizados con los cambios tecnológicos rápidos que se necesitan para ser competitivos en la industria; nuestra capacidad de conservar a los clientes existentes; nuestra capacidad para gestionar el crecimiento y el cambio organizacional con eficacia y otros riesgos detallados en el apartado titulado Factores de riesgo, en el Formulario 10-K de nuestro informe anual y demás documentos presentados ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (SEC). No asumimos obligación alguna de actualizar ninguna de las proyecciones futuras incluidas en este documento como resultado de información nueva, eventos futuros u otros motivos.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005865/es/
