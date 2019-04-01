Copa Airlines selecciona tecnología de Farelogix para sus ventas minoristas empresariales

|By Business Wire
Farelogix y Copa Airlines anunciaron hoy que la línea de bandera de Panamá seleccionó la tecnología FLX Airline Commerce Gateway completa para ofrecer mercaderías empresariales y prestaciones de distribución en todos los canales.
FLX Airline Commerce Gateway es una plataforma de tecnología de producción comprobada que permite a las aerolíneas lograr un control completo del contenido, en cumplimiento total con NDC. Está compuesta por componentes totalmente integrados y optimizados de distribución controlada por aerolínea, comercialización y venta minorista en distintos canales. Permitirá que Copa cree y optimice de forma dinámica varios niveles de productos de aerolíneas, entre ellos horarios, disponibilidad, comercialización, y compras/tarifas, con tecnología orientada a rendimiento y especializada para ventas minoristas de aerolíneas, con un funcionamiento independiente del sistema de servicio de pasajeros (PSS) de la aerolínea. Copa adoptará además FLX Open Connect, que ofrece una API compatible con NDC que posee la capacidad de prestar servicio en todos los canales gracias a la orquestación total de la gestión de productos y pedidos, tickets, ARC/BSP y mucho más.
“Al controlar nuestros productos y ponerlos en manos de nuestros clientes y socios de distribución, podemos maximizar el valor que ofrecemos en el mercado hiperconectado actual”, señaló Ricardo Sotelo, director de comercio electrónico de Copa Airlines. “Con Farelogix como socio tecnológico, lograremos mayor control y flexibilidad en nuestra oferta de productos y podremos presentar una mejor experiencia de compra para nuestros clientes”.
“Nuestra tecnología fue diseñada para las ventas minoristas omnicanal y NDC”, explicó Jim Davidson, director ejecutivo de Farelogix. “Al trabajar junto con Copa a nivel empresarial, podemos garantizar que tienen todo lo necesario para diferenciar su contenido, personalizar su oferta de productos y ofrecer mayores opciones a sus clientes”.
La implementación inicial de FLX Airline Commerce Gateway por parte de Copa estará orientada al sitio web de la aerolínea, mientras que el lanzamiento total de las funcionalidades de venta minorista y NDC en todos los canales está planificado para 2020.
Acerca de Farelogix
Farelogix es un reconocido líder e innovador en la industria turística. Su revolucionaria tecnología está modernizando el ámbito del comercio y la distribución de las aerolíneas, y las principales empresas del sector a nivel mundial la utilizan. La tecnología insignia de la compañía, Airline Commerce Gateway, es una plataforma que incluye componentes totalmente integrados, optimizados y orientados a aerolíneas para distribución, compras, tarifas, mercaderías y venta minorista en distintos canales. Reconocida como pionera en la creación de la innovación de distribución que actualmente se conoce como NDC, Farelogix ahora ofrece distribución NDC (con certificación nivel 3) para más de 20 aerolíneas, con conectividad para 10 de los principales sistemas PSS. Farelogix posee su sede central en Miami (Florida) y una oficina de Dubái (Emiratos Árabes Unidos). Para obtener más información, visite farelogix.com.
Acerca de Copa Holdings, S.A.
Copa Airlines, subsidiaria de Copa Holdings, es una aerolínea de carga y pasajeros líder en América Latina. Actualmente presta servicios a 81 destinos en 33 países de América del Norte, Central, del Sur y el Caribe. Opera de manera continua desde hace 70 años y ha establecido el polo líder del continente americano en la ciudad de Panamá. Posee una de las flotas más nuevas y modernas del sector, con 105 aeronaves: 82 Boeing 737 de próxima generación y 17 Embraer 190s, 6 Boeing 737 MAX9. Sus cifras de rendimiento en tiempo y forma, que orillan el 90 %, están entre las mejores de la industria. Gracias a este rendimiento, Copa Airlines fue reconocida por FlightStats como “la aerolínea más puntual de América Latina” por sexto año consecutivo. La publicación londinense Official Airline Guide también distinguió a Copa Airlines como “la aerolínea más puntual del mundo” por su rendimiento en 2018. En ese mismo año, la compañía recibió un premio como “La aerolínea líder de México y Centroamérica” en el evento World Travel Awards. En 2016, Copa también obtuvo tres premios Skytrax: “Mejor aerolínea en América Central y el Caribe”, “Mejor personal de aerolínea en América Central y el Caribe” y “Mejor aerolínea regional en América Central”. Como miembro de Star Alliance, Copa Airlines ofrece a sus pasajeros la posibilidad de llegar a 1330 aeropuertos en 190 países, con más de 18 450 vuelos diarios. Además, Copa posee acuerdos de códigos compartidos con United Airlines, Aeromexico, Avianca, GOL, Azul, Cubana, TAME, KLM, Air France, Lufthansa, Iberia, Turkish, Asiana, Eva Airways y Emirates. Para planificar su viaje, gestionar reservas, comprar tickets de forma segura en siete monedas, acceder a web check-in, imprimir tarjetas de embarque y encontrar información sobre políticas de viajes y requisitos migratorios, visite www.copa.com. También puede visitar www.ConnectMiles.com para obtener información sobre el programa de lealtad mejorado y ampliado de Copa Airlines, diseñado especialmente para nuestros pasajeros.
