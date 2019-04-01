Astrocast lance avec succès son deuxième nanosatellite test

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 06:26 PM EDT
Astrocast a annoncé aujourd’hui le lancement réussi de son deuxième nanosatellite pour l’Internet des objets (IdO). Le lancement, piloté par l’organisation de recherche spatiale indienne (Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO) sur son véhicule de lancement de satellite sur orbite polaire (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV), a eu lieu hier depuis le centre spatial Satish Dhawan. Cette deuxième mission offrira davantage d’opportunités aux clients intéressés par les essais de services de communication d’IdO d’Astrocast. Cette mission se concentrera également sur un ensemble de technologies de propulsion conçues pour la séparation, l’évitement des collisions et la désorbitation.
Astrocast Launches Mission Hawaii (Graphic: Business Wire)
« Il est très important que les entreprises réfléchissent à l’intégralité du cycle de vie de leurs nanosatellites. En tant que société suisse, nous donnerons l’exemple et ferons tout ce que nous pourrons pour conserver l’espace propre. Grâce à un ensemble de technologies fiables et éprouvées en vol, Astrocast développe la capacité de contrôler, de manœuvrer et finalement de désorbiter ses satellites », a déclaré Fabien Jordan, PDG d’Astrocast. « Nous pouvons éviter les collisions avec les autres satellites, facilement désorbiter et redéployer les satellites pour des mises à niveau technologiques, et réduire la quantité de débris laissés dans l’espace à la fin du cycle de vie d’un satellite. Ce nanosatellite représente le premier de nombreux progrès technologiques que nous souhaitons développer en matière de sécurité et de longévité de notre réseau. »
La capacité de contrôler, repositionner et désorbiter les nanosatellites est un élément-clé de la réduction de la quantité des débris spatiaux qui accablent aujourd’hui les missions en orbite terrestre basse. L’évitement des collisions est une bataille continue. Astrocast est la première entreprise à tester une série de technologies qui leur permettra d’avoir un meilleur contrôle et une plus grande manœuvrabilité de leur réseau une fois lancé. Ces technologies incluent :
- La propulsion à gaz
- La propulsion électrique
- La désorbitation automatique
- Les communications de secours
« Il est important que les entreprises commencent à réfléchir sur le long terme aux nanosatellites qu’elles lancent en orbite. Une technologie de nanosatellites propre est possible, et nous sommes en train de franchir les premières étapes dans cette direction », a commenté M. Jordan.
Il s’agit du deuxième test du réseau de nanosatellites d’IdO d’Astrocast. Le premier test, lancé en décembre, est pleinement stabilisé avec une charge utile opérationnelle et est nominalement fonctionnel. Astrocast est un réseau de nanosatellites comprenant 64 CubeSats, spécifiquement conçus pour transmettre et recevoir des données à faible bande passante, transmises par les appareils IdO. Astrocast sera la première solution de nanosatellites à proposer toutes les fonctionnalités suivantes :
- Une couverture à 100 % de la planète, y compris des régions isolées
- Un réseau en orbite terrestre basse enregistrant la plus faible latence
- Des communications bidirectionnelles
- Des fréquences de Bande L et Bande S
- Un module de communication plus petit qu’une carte de crédit, conçu en partenariat avec Airbus
- Un cryptage 256 octets avec une sécurité multiniveaux
- Un protocole de données breveté et optimisé pour l’IdO par satellite
- Des puces à faible prix et à consommation ultra réduite optimisées pour Astrocast
- Des antennes miniaturisées
- Des plans de données à bas prix
- Une application web pour le suivi des ressources, et un plan d’abonnement.
À propos d’Astrocast
Astrocast SA, en partenariat avec l’Agence spatiale européenne, Airbus et Thuraya, développe actuellement un réseau avancé de nanosatellites pour l’Internet des objets (IdO). Airbus et Astrocast ont mis au point un ASIC et module de faible coût qui fournit le modem satellite le plus économe en énergie pour les applications IdO. La constellation sera constituée de 64 satellites CubeSat en orbite terrestre basse (Low Earth Orbit, LEO) et fournira une couverture mondiale à faible latence. Astrocast a été fondée en 2014 par les développeurs du SwissCube, l’un des nanosatellites les plus durables et les plus opérationnels lancés dans l’espace. Pour plus en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur www.astrocast.com.
