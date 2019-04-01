TMD Security Launches the First Integrated Access Management Solution for the Financial Industry

|By Business Wire
|
|April 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
TMD Security announced today that it will launch Access Management, the first integrated secure access provision and scheduling solution for ATM top box, ATM safe, secure room, data centre, safety deposit access, server room and branch at RBR’s Self-Service Asia conference in Bangkok..
‘Developing a ‘game-changing’ integrated access management solution is not easy,’ said Cees Heuker of Hoek, CEO, TMD Security. ‘That is why the banking industry and ATM deployers have been using the same locks and manual processes for the past twenty years. The impact on ATM availability and the hidden costs are significant but someone is paying the bill. Our priority is to help to reduce operational costs for deployers, CITs and service providers, improve ATM up-time and effectively protect the ATM and the cash inside it.’
Together with sister company TMS ATM Software, TMD Security has partnered with the world’s leading providers of certified lock technology and combined high-security locks with intelligent software and encrypted one-time-codes and mobile app instead of physical keys.
‘Real-time, efficient state-of-the-art Access Management for an ATM deployer or bank is more than just a lock,’ added Cees. ‘We have integrated a wide variety of high-security certified key-less locks with secure user-friendly software into a single Access Management solution for ATMs and other access points such as secure room and branch. That is what makes us unique.’
TMS ATM Management and Monitoring software will also be demonstrated. The suite includes Security Management Software, Cash Management and Transaction Management.
‘ATM deployers like the modular flexibility of our software, its low cost of ownership and user-centric architecture and design,’ said Mike van der Wal, Managing Director, TMS ATM Software.
TMD Security’s Global Product Management Director, Bastiaan Beens, will present the latest ATM security threats and best practice defences including Card Protection Plate with Tamper Switch and Note Staining Kit.
Company profile
TMD Security, the global leader in ATM security and access management solutions, and sister company TMS ATM Software, have headquarters in Europe and R&D, sales and support in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.
www.tmdsecurity.com; www.tmsatmsoftware.com;
email: [email protected]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005028/en/
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT