Antrittsrede des neuen President und CEO von PHC Holdings Corporation

April 1, 2019
PHC Holdings Corporation (Hauptsitz: Minato-ku Tokio, Japan, nachstehend PHCHD) meldete heute, dass Michael Kloss mit Wirkung vom 1. April 2019 die Position des President und CEO von PHCHD übernommen hat. Michael ist der Nachfolger von Hidehito Kotani, der als President und CEO zurückgetreten ist.
Michael Kloss, der über mehr als 20 Jahre Erfahrung im Gesundheitswesen verfügt, trat PHCHD 2016 im Anschluss an die Übernahme des Geschäftsbereichs für Diabetesversorgung von der Bayer AG bei und übernahm die Funktion des President und CEO der neu gegründeten Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. Er leitete den Geschäftsbereich für Diabetesversorgung während der gesamten Abwicklung des Verkaufs von Bayer und war am Aufbau von Ascensia als führendes Unternehmen für Lösungen zur Diabetesversorgung beteiligt.
In seiner heutigen Antrittsrede bei PHCHD in Tokio erklärte Michael Kloss offiziell: „Mit meiner Übernahme der Rolle als CEO von PHCHD beginnen für uns im Unternehmen ungeheuer spannende Zeiten. Unser Ziel ist es, neben einem stabilen Unternehmen für Gesundheitslösungen in Japan ein Gesundheitsunternehmen mit global führenden Geschäftsbereichen für Diabetesversorgung, Diagnostik und Biowissenschaften aufzubauen. Das können wir erreichen, indem wir unsere bestehenden Geschäftssegmente weiterentwickeln und neue Wege zur Erweiterung unserer Produkte und Dienstleistungen identifizieren. Dadurch werden wir erfolgreich unsere Mission erfüllen können, zum Wohl der Gesellschaft beizutragen, indem wir Lösungen für Menschen bereitstellen, die sich eine bessere Gesundheit wünschen.“
Michael erklärte: „PHCHD startete seine Reise im Jahr 2014, als sich unser Geschäft von der Panasonic Group abspaltete und wir Panasonic Healthcare gründeten. Seitdem haben wird den Geschäftsbereich für Diabetesversorgung von Bayer übernommen, um Ascensia Diabetes Care zu gründen, ein stabiles Wachstum in sämtlichen unserer Geschäftssegmente erfahren und uns in PHC Holdings umbenannt. Nun stehen wir mit der vorgeschlagenen Erweiterung durch den Geschäftsbereich für anatomische Pathologie von Thermo Fisher kurz davor, die nächste transformative Phase in der Entwicklung unseres Unternehmens einzuleiten. Durch diese potenzielle Übernahme fügen wir unserem Unternehmen ein neues und extrem erfolgreiches Geschäft hinzu, das sich durch erhebliches Wachstum auszeichnet.“
PHC Holdings bietet aktuell mehrwertschöpfende Produkte und Dienstleistungen in drei Kerngeschäftsfeldern an: Medizinprodukte, Biowissenschaften und Gesundheits-IT. Im Januar 2019 kündigte PHCHD die Unterzeichnung einer Vereinbarung zur Übernahme des Geschäftsbereichs für anatomische Pathologie von Thermo Fisher an.
Michael fügte hinzu: „Ich freue mich sehr und fühle mich geehrt, die Leitung für PHCHD übernehmen zu dürfen. Ich freue mich außerdem auf die Zusammenarbeit mit unseren hochtalentierten Mitarbeitern, um unser Unternehmen erfolgreich zu weiterem Wachstum zu verhelfen. Wir verfügen über ein erstklassiges Portfolio hochmoderner Produkte und eine innovative Pipeline neuer Lösungen, die Bedarfslücken im Gesundheitsbereich schließen können. In erster Linie möchten wir weiterhin für unsere Kunden neuen Wert schöpfen, der zukünftig zu einer besseren Gesundheitsversorgung von Menschen in der ganzen Welt beiträgt.“
Über PHC Holdings Corporation
Die PHC Holdings Corporation ist ein global agierendes Gesundheitsunternehmen, welches im Jahr 2014 eingegliedert wurde. Zu den Tochterunternehmen zählen die PHC Corporation und die Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. Ganz im Sinne der Unternehmensvision – „Wir tragen durch unser gewissenhaftes Engagement zum Wohl der Gesellschaft bei, indem wir neuen Wert für alle Menschen schaffen, die sich eine bessere Gesundheit wünschen“ – entwickelt, produziert, vertreibt und wartet das Unternehmen medizinische Geräte und Lösungen für die Geschäftsbereiche Diabetesversorgung, Diagnostik, Biowissenschaften und Gesundheits-IT. Im Geschäftsjahr 2017 belief sich der konsolidierte Nettoumsatz der PHC Holdings Corporation-Gruppe auf 192,6 Milliarden Yen. Die Gruppe vertrieb weltweit Produkte und Dienstleistungen in mehr als 125 Ländern.
Weitere Informationen zur PHC Holdings Corporation finden Sie auf www.phchd.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
