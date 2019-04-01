Discours d'investiture du nouveau PDG de PHC Holdings Corporation

|By Business Wire
PHC Holdings Corporation (siège social : Minato-ku Tokyo, Japon, ci-après désignée PHCHD) a annoncé aujourd'hui que Michael Kloss avait repris le poste de PDG de PHCHD, avec entrée en vigueur le 1er avril 2019. Michael succède à Hidehito Kotani, qui s'est retiré aujourd'hui de ses fonctions de PDG.
Avec plus de 20 années d'expérience dans le secteur de la santé, Michael Kloss a rejoint PHCHD en 2016 suite à l'acquisition de l'activité dédiée aux soins pour les diabétiques de Bayer AG, en devenant PDG de la société nouvellement créée Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. Il a dirigé l'activité dédiée aux soins pour les diabétiques tout au long de la vente auprès de Bayer, et a contribué à positionner Ascensia en tant que société leader dans le domaine des solutions de soins pour les diabétiques.
Dans le cadre d'un discours d'investiture donné aujourd'hui à Tokyo dans les locaux de PHCHD, Michael Kloss a officiellement déclaré : « À l'heure où j'endosse le poste de PDG de PHCHD, nous entrons dans une période extrêmement intéressante pour la société. Notre ambition consiste à établir une société de santé dotée d'activités mondiales leaders dans les domaines des soins pour les diabétiques, du diagnostic, et des sciences de la vie, ainsi qu'une solide activité dédiée aux solutions de santé au Japon. Nous y parviendrons en développant nos segments commerciaux existants, ainsi qu'en identifiant de nouvelles manières de développer nos produits et services. Ceci nous permettra de concrétiser avec succès notre mission consistant à contribuer au bien-être de la société, en fournissant des solutions aux personnes qui désirent améliorer leur santé. »
Michael a expliqué : « L'aventure de PHCHD a débuté en 2014, lorsque notre activité s'est détachée du groupe Panasonic pour établir une branche Panasonic Healthcare. Depuis, nous avons procédé à l'acquisition de l'activité dédiée aux soins pour les diabétiques auprès de Bayer en créant Ascensia Diabetes Care, enregistré une croissance soutenue sur nos segments commerciaux, et changé de nom pour devenir PHC Holdings. Nous nous apprêtons à entamer une nouvelle phase transformative dans le cadre du développement de notre société, grâce à la proposition d'ajout de l'activité dédiée aux pathologies anatomiques de Thermo Fisher. Dans le cadre de cette acquisition potentielle, nous ajoutons une nouvelle activité extrêmement fructueuse qui enregistre une croissance considérable. »
PHC Holdings propose actuellement des produits et services à valeur ajoutée au travers de trois activités stratégiques : dispositifs médicaux, sciences de la vie, et informatique médicale. En janvier 2019, PHCHD a annoncé la signature d'un accord visant à acquérir l'activité dédiée aux pathologies anatomiques de Thermo Fisher.
Michael a ajouté : « Je suis ravi et honoré de reprendre ce poste consistant à diriger PHCHD, et impatient de travailler aux côtés de nos employés extrêmement talentueux afin de développer avec succès notre entreprise. Nous possédons un portefeuille de classe mondiale composé de produits de pointe, ainsi qu'une gamme innovante de nouvelles solutions capables de répondre aux besoins non satisfaits du secteur de la santé. Notre priorité consiste à continuer de délivrer une valeur nouvelle à nos clients, qui contribuera à bâtir un avenir offrant une meilleure santé aux individus du monde entier. »
À propos de PHC Holdings Corporation
PHC Holdings Corporation, constituée en 2014, est une société de soins de santé mondiale. Ses filiales sont PHC Corporation et Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. Engagée en faveur de sa mission d’entreprise, « Nous contribuons au bien-être de la société grâce à nos efforts diligents en créant une nouvelle valeur pour tous ceux qui souhaitent améliorer leur santé », la société développe, fabrique, commercialise et entretient des solutions et des équipements médicaux pour les soins du diabète, les diagnostics, les sciences de la vie et l'informatique médicale. Le chiffre d'affaires net consolidé du groupe PHC Holdings Corporation se chiffrait à 192,6 milliards JPY pour l'exercice 2017 avec une distribution mondiale de produits et de services dans plus de 125 pays.
Pour en savoir plus sur PHC Holdings Corporation, rendez-vous sur www.phchd.com
