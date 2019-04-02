AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver COMPUTEX 2019 CEO Keynote on New High-Performance Computing Technologies

|By Business Wire
|
April 2, 2019 12:23 AM EDT
Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) announced today that the 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference will be held with a Keynote by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. The 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference & CEO Keynote is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at 10:00 AM in Room 201 of the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC) in Taipei, Taiwan with the keynote topic “The Next Generation of High-Performance Computing”.
TAITRA announced today that the 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference will be held with a Keynote by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. (Photo: Business Wire)
"COMPUTEX, as one of the global leading technology tradeshows, has continued to advance with the times for more than 30 years. This year, for the first time, a keynote speech will be held at the pre-show international press conference,” said Mr. Walter Yeh, President & CEO, TAITRA, “Dr. Lisa Su received a special invitation to share insights about the next generation of high-performance computing. We look forward to her participation attracting more companies to participate in COMPUTEX, bringing the latest industry insights, and jointly sharing the infinite possibilities of the technology ecosystem on this global stage."
As the first CEO keynote speaker at the COMPUTEX Press Conference, Dr. Lisa Su said, “As one of the most important global events for our industry, I look forward to COMPUTEX each year. I am honored to deliver the opening keynote this year and provide new details about the next generation of high-performance AMD platforms and products. With our partners, we will tell the story of how leading-edge technologies and an open ecosystem are driving an inflection point in computing and industry innovation and positively impacting several important markets.”
Under the leadership of Dr. Lisa Su, AMD continues to grow and excel in the field of high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. The latest AMD products released include the world’s first 7nm gaming GPU–AMD Radeon™ VII and first 7nm datacenter GPU, AMD Radeon Instinct MI60. Upcoming products include 7nm AMD EPYC™ datacenter processors, 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ desktop processors and graphics cards based on the next-generation “Navi” architecture – all of which are designed to create exceptional experiences for gamers and creators as well as help solve many of the toughest challenges in our lives. During the CEO Keynote, Dr. Lisa Su and other high-profile guests will highlight new details of upcoming products and showcase how the industry is building a new high-performance computing ecosystem that will push technology to the next level.
COMPUTEX 2019 continues its position of Building Global Technology Ecosystems from May 28 – June 1, 2019 hosting 1,685 exhibitors across 5,508 exhibition booths, focusing on the latest tech trends such as AI & IoT, 5G, Blockchain, Innovations & Startups, and Gaming & XR. The 2019 show aims to inspire more innovative technologies and market opportunities to create a new ICT ecosystem.
Registration for 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference & CEO Keynote opens on April 10. For more updated show info：
COMPUTEX Website：http://www.computextaipei.com.tw/zh_TW/
COMPUTEX Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/COMPUTEX.TAITRA/
About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):
Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems. Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of ICT industry, from established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.
About TAITRA:
Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign markets.
TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters, five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, and 60 overseas branch offices worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies.
In addition to organizing trade delegations & providing customized procurement services, TAITRA also hosts more than 35 international trade shows annually in Taipei and Kaohsiung.
