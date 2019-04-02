Sett & Lucas Advises BizNet Software on Its Sale to TA Associates’ Portfolio Company - Insight Software

|By Business Wire
insightsoftware, the global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) reporting solutions, today announced the acquisition of BizNet Software, a leading software developer of Excel-based reporting and analytics solutions. insightsoftware is the market leader in financial reporting and enterprise performance management.
“BizNet software sits right at the intersection of Microsoft Excel and self-services & reporting services. We believe the combination creates a leader in financial reporting across multiple ERP and EPM systems”, says Prabhu Antony, Sr. Vice President and software practice lead at Sett & Lucas.
The acquisition of Dallas based BizNet software adds to insightsoftware's Excel-based reporting expertise and gives BizNet's customers and channel partners access to a broader portfolio of reporting, visual analytics, and planning and budgeting solutions. BizNet Software was founded to leverage the power of Microsoft Excel to facilitate the creation and sharing of interactive reports.
"With BizNet's capabilities, insightsoftware is expanding our family of market-leading reporting products and fortifying our ability to offer 'right for me' customer solutions, regardless of their company size, the ERP/EPM they use, or their reporting environment preference," said Mike Lipps, CEO of insightsoftware. "The combination creates the ultimate advantage for our customers, as well as our partners and distributors, around the world."
insightsoftware is owned by TA Associates, a Boston, MA headquartered leading Private Equity firm that has raised over $24 B of capital since inception, has partnered with the management of 500+ companies and ranked among the 50 largest private equity firms globally.
"BizNet's growth and success over more than two decades is because we recognized a real customer need in the market – users were wasting too much time collecting data and building reports in Excel instead of spending time analyzing the data to gain insight and drive more informed business decisions," said George McMann, founder and CEO of BizNet Software. "We share insightsoftware's vision for financial reporting and enterprise performance management, so this deal opens a whole new world of opportunities for our customers and partners to access complementary reporting and analysis solutions across a wide range of ERP and EPM systems."
“M&A around self serve reporting and analytics market continues to be very strong over the last couple of quarters. As a firm we continue to be very active and have an impeccable track record in this sub sector of the Enterprise software market.” said Tyler Block, Managing Director, Investment Banking at Sett & Lucas (Americas).
About insightsoftware
insightsoftware turns financial and operational data into a 360-degree view of the financial reporting lifecycle for better business outcomes that drive growth and ROI. Through turnkey reporting and enterprise performance management solutions such as Atlas for Dynamics, Excel4Apps, Hubble, Spreadsheet Server, and CXO Software, insightsoftware provides real time access to data-driven insights and overviews. Knowledge is then delivered in an efficient, cost-effective, and secure manner via integration with ERP and EPM systems and Microsoft Excel. Learn more at www.insightsoftware.com.
About BizNet
Founded in 1996, BizNet Software creates award-winning software that leverages the power of Microsoft Excel to offer self-service analytics and reporting services to both financial analysts and business users so they spend more time analyzing information rather than collecting it and building reports. More information is available at www.biznetsoftware.com.
About Sett & Lucas
Sett & Lucas (S&L) is a global independent financial institution, over 120 associates working out of seven countries deliver value to clients, by unlocking value (through investment banking and transaction advisory services), creating value (through the fund management business) and protecting value (through the regulatory compliance service – Zurik). S&L is a leader in Mergers & Acquisition and capital raise services to the Software, Information Technology and Digital & Marketing industries.
