Cloudflare kündigt die 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp an, um das mobile Internet auf Vordermann zu bringen

|April 2, 2019 12:46 AM EDT
Cloudflare, das führende Unternehmen für Internet-Performance und -Sicherheit, kündigte heute die 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp an, die den Nutzern ein schnelleres, zuverlässigeres, privateres und sichereres Internet-Erlebnis für jede Anfrage auf jeder mobilen App auf iOS und Android bietet.
Cloudflare betreibt eines der größten Netzwerke der Welt. Vor einem Jahr nutzte es die Leistungsfähigkeit dieses Netzwerks, um den schnellsten öffentlichen DNS-Auflöser der Welt zu starten: 1.1.1.1. Die 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp stellt sicher, dass alle Verbindungen von mobilen Geräten verschlüsselt werden, um das Ausspionieren durch Dritte zu verhindern. Die App nutzt das globale Netzwerk von Cloudflare, um die Zuverlässigkeit des mobilen Internets zu verbessern, indem sie automatisch um Internet-Spannungsabfälle und -Verzögerungen herumleitet und Verbindungen für eine bessere Leistung beschleunigt.
Das globale Netzwerk von Cloudflare mit mehr als 175 Rechenzentren bildet das Rückgrat für diese Entwicklung. Heute betreibt Cloudflare eines der am stärksten vernetzten Netzwerke der Welt und kann sich so direkt mit den meisten der größten Mobilfunknetze der Welt vernetzen. „Cloudflare ist bereits der größte Anbieter von Reverse-Proxy-Diensten“, so John Graham-Cumming, CTO von Cloudflare. „Mit der Einführung der 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp bringen wir die Leistungsfähigkeit unseres riesigen globalen Netzwerks in den Proxy-Markt ein.“
Hinter den Kulissen bietet die 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp die volle Funktionalität des Virtual Private Network (VPN). VPNs waren in der Regel langsam und haben die Akkulaufzeit für mobile Geräte verkürzt. Cloudflare hat komplett überdacht, wie VPNs funktionieren sollen und alte, langsame Ansätze aufgegeben sowie neue Technologien entwickelt, die deutlich leistungsfähiger, sicherer, flexibler und weniger ressourcenintensiv für Geräte sind. Durch die Nutzung moderner Verschlüsselungsmethoden aus dem Noise Protocol Framework und die Weiterentwicklung der neuesten Internet-Protokoll-Fortschritte wie QUIC und HTTP/3 ist die 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp leistungsfähiger, sicherer und leichter als bestehende VPN-Technologien, bei gleichzeitiger Schonung der Batterie.
„Letztendlich ist es unsere Mission, zum Aufbau eines besseren Internets beizutragen, indem wir es für alle Menschen auf der Welt schneller, sicherer und zuverlässiger machen“, so Matthew Prince, Mitbegründer und CEO von Cloudflare. „Wir haben die Art und Weise, wie Webmerkmale sich mit dem Internet verbunden haben, grundlegend verändert; jetzt bringen wir die gleiche Technologie zu jedem, der ein schnelleres, sichereres und zuverlässigeres mobiles Internet-Erlebnis möchte.“
Benutzer von 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp werden Folgendes erleben:
- Bessere Leistung bei allen mobilen Anwendungen: Mobile Verbindungen sind noch schneller, verbrauchen weniger Daten und schonen die Akkulaufzeit.
- Erhöhte Privatsphäre und Sicherheit: Alle Verbindungen von mobilen Geräten werden verschlüsselt, um das Ausspionieren durch ISPs und zu verhindern.
- Erhöhte Zuverlässigkeit: Optimierte Mobilfunkverbindungen verbessern das mobile Erlebnis im „toten Winkel“ oder in Stauzeiten (z. B. bei Konzerten oder Sportveranstaltungen).
Um sich für die Beta-Version der 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp anzumelden, sollten Benutzer die kostenlose 1.1.1.1 App über iOS oder Android herunterladen oder ihre bestehende 1.1.1.1 App aktualisieren, um in eine Warteschlange aufgenommen zu werden. Jeder Benutzer wird benachrichtigt, wenn Warp für ihn verfügbar ist. Benutzer, die Warp nicht verwenden möchten, können die 1.1.1.1 App weiterhin im reinen DNS-Modus verwenden. Basic Warp ist kostenlos und das noch schnellere Warp+ ist gegen eine monatliche Gebühr erhältlich.
Um mehr über die 1.1.1.1 App mit Warp zu erfahren, lernen Sie die Ressourcen weiter unten kennen.
Über Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) hat sich die Unterstützung beim Aufbau eines besseren Internets zum Ziel gesetzt. Heute unterhält das Unternehmen eines der größten Netzwerke, das über 10 Billionen Anfragen pro Monat betreibt, was fast 10 Prozent aller Internet-Anfragen ausmacht. Cloudflare schützt und beschleunigt alle Internet-Anwendungen online ohne zusätzliche Hardware, ohne Installation von Software und ohne das Ändern von auch nur einer Zeile Code. Der gesamte Web-Datenverkehr der von Cloudflare betriebenen Internet-Eigenschaften wird durch sein intelligentes, globales Netzwerk geleitet, das durch jede neue Anfrage immer intelligenter wird. Folglich ist eine bedeutende Leistungssteigerung und eine Abnahme von Spam und anderen Attacken zu bemerken. Cloudflare wurde vom Weltwirtschaftsforum als Technologie-Pionier anerkannt, vom Entrepreneur Magazine in die Liste der Firmen mit Top-Unternehmenskultur aufgenommen und von Fast Company unter den zehn innovativsten Unternehmen weltweit genannt. Cloudflare hat seinen Hauptsitz in San Francisco (Kalifornien) und verfügt über Niederlassungen in Austin (Texas), Champaign (Illinois), New York (New York), San Jose (Kalifornien), Washington (D.C.), London, München, Peking, Singapur und Sydney.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401006002/de/
