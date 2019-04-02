Thales Conclui a Aquisição da Gemalto e Torna-se Líder Global em Identidade Digital e Segurança

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Concluída em 15 meses, a aquisição da Gemalto pela Thales por € 4,8 bilhões cria uma nova escala para o grupo e uma empresa líder global em identidade digital e segurança, empregando 80 mil pessoas. A expansão da Thales dominará todas as tecnologias que sustentam a cadeia crítica de tomada de decisão das empresas, organizações e governos. Incorporando o talento e as tecnologias da Gemalto, a Thales desenvolverá soluções seguras para enfrentar os principais desafios da nossa sociedade, como gerenciamento de tráfego aéreo não-tripulado, segurança cibernética para os dados e redes, segurança nos aeroportos ou segurança para transações financeiras.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005809/pt/
Creating the global leader of digital security. Credit: Thales
Essa combinação cria um novo líder mundial com um portfólio inigualável de soluções de identidade digital e segurança baseadas em tecnologias como biometria, proteção de dados e, também, segurança cibernética. A Thales poderá fornecer uma resposta contínua para seus clientes, incluindo provedores de infraestrutura crítica, como bancos, operadoras móveis, agências governamentais, empresas de serviços públicos e outros setores, à medida que se deparam com os desafios de identificar pessoas e dispositivos e manter seus dados seguros.
Pesquisa e desenvolvimento: construindo o mundo de amanhã
A Thales e a Gemalto compartilham sua paixão pelas tecnologias avançadas que servem como uma base comum e é a prioridade dos seus 80 mil funcionários. A área de Pesquisa e Desenvolvimento (P&D) está no centro do novo Grupo, com seus 3 mil pesquisadores e 28 mil engenheiros alocados em P&D. A Thales tem desenvolvido tecnologias de ponta para atender aos requisitos mais exigentes de clientes em todo o mundo por décadas. Hoje, o Grupo representa um laboratório robusto que constrói o mundo de amanhã, com um portfólio de 20.500 patentes, dentre as quais mais de 400 novas foram registradas em 2018.
Sinergias tecnológicas
A nova Thales cobrirá toda a cadeia crítica de tomada de decisão em um mundo cada vez mais interconectado e vulnerável, com capacidades que abrangem desenvolvimento de software, processamento de dados, suporte a tomada de decisões em tempo real, conectividade e gerenciamento de rede de ponta a ponta.
Com € 1 bilhão por ano dedicado à P&D completamente autofinanciados, o grupo continuará a inovar em seus principais mercados, valendo-se especialmente de sua experiência digital mundial em Internet das Coisas, Big Data, inteligência artificial e segurança cibernética. As primeiras sinergias são tão amplas quanto o portfólio do grupo:
- Setor bancário: Análise de Big Data
- Defesa: biometria
- Aeroespacial: gerenciamento de tráfego não-tripulado
- Transportes: Internet das Coisas
- Espaço: Internet das Coisas
- Telecomunicações: Análise de Big Data
Alcance global ainda maior
Após essa aquisição, a Gemalto formará uma das sete unidades globais de negócios da Thales, chamada de Digital Identity and Security (DIS). A Gemalto irá interagir com todos os clientes civis e do setor de defesa do grupo e fortalecerá significativamente sua presença industrial em 68 países. A Thales expandirá consideravelmente suas operações na América Latina (de 600 para 2.500 funcionários), triplicando sua presença no norte da Ásia (de 700 para 1.980 funcionários), no Sudeste Asiático (de 800 para 2.500 funcionários), na Índia (de 400 para 1.150 funcionários) e América do Norte (de 4.600 para 6.660 funcionários).
“Com a Gemalto, líder global em identificação digital e proteção de dados, a Thales adquiriu um conjunto de tecnologias e competências altamente complementares com aplicações em todos os nossos cinco mercados verticais, que foram redefinidos como aeroespacial; espaço; transporte; identidade digital e segurança; e defesa e segurança. Estas são as tecnologias inteligentes que ajudam as pessoas a fazerem as melhores escolhas possíveis em cada momento decisivo. A aquisição representa uma reviravolta para os 80 mil funcionários do grupo. Juntos, estamos criando uma gigante em identidade digital e segurança com capacidade de competir na grande liga mundial. ” Patrice Caine, Presidente e CEO da Thales.
Sobre a Thales
As pessoas em que confiamos para mover o mundo – confiam na Thales. Nossos clientes nos procuram com grandes ambições: melhorar a vida, nos manter mais seguros. Combinando uma diversidade única de conhecimentos, talentos e culturas, nossos arquitetos projetam e fornecem soluções extraordinárias de alta tecnologia. Soluções que tornam o amanhã possível, hoje. Da profundeza dos oceanos até a imensidão do espaço e do ciberespaço, ajudamos nossos clientes a pensar de maneira mais inteligente e agir com rapidez - dominando cada vez mais a complexidade e cada momento decisivo ao longo do caminho.
A Thales gerou receitas de € 19 bilhões em 2018, com 80 mil funcionários em 68 países.
