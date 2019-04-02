Thales Completa la Adquisición de Gemalto Para Convertirse en un Líder Mundial en Identidad y Seguridad Digital

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
La adquisición de Gemalto por parte de Thales en una cifra de 4800 millones de euros, completada en 15 meses, crea un grupo a nueva escala y un líder mundial en identidad y seguridad digital que emplea a 80 000 personas. Con esta expansión, Thales dominará todas las tecnologías que respaldan la cadena de decisiones críticas de empresas, organizaciones y gobiernos. Al incorporar el talento y las tecnologías de Gemalto, Thales desarrollará soluciones seguras para abordar los desafíos más importantes que enfrenta nuestra sociedad, como el manejo del tráfico aéreo no tripulado, la ciberseguridad de datos y redes, la seguridad en aeropuertos o la seguridad en transacciones financieras.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005810/es/
Creating the global leader of digital security. Credit: Thales
Esta combinación crea un líder de clase mundial con una cartera incomparable de soluciones de identidad y seguridad digital basadas en tecnologías como la biometría, la protección de datos y, más ampliamente, ciberseguridad. De esta manera, Thales brindará una respuesta sin fallas a sus clientes, entre ellos proveedores de infraestructura crítica como bancos, operadores de telecomunicaciones, agencias gubernamentales, servicios públicos y otras industrias a medida que deban enfrentar los desafíos de la identificación de personas, objetos y de la protección continua de datos.
Investigación y desarrollo: construyendo el mundo del futuro
Thales y Gemalto comparten la pasión por tecnologías avanzadas que sirven de base común y como enfoque para sus 80,000 empleados. El área de Investigación y Desarrollo (I+D) está en el eje central del nuevo grupo, con 3,000 investigadores y 28,000 ingenieros dedicados a I+D. Thales trabajó en el desarrollo de tecnologías de vanguardia para satisfacer los requisitos más exigentes de clientes de todo el mundo durante décadas. En la actualidad, el grupo se convirtió en un laboratorio robusto donde se construye el mundo del futuro, con una cartera de 20,500 patentes, de las cuales se registraron 400 nuevas en 2018.
Sinergias tecnológicas
La nueva Thales cubrirá la cadena completa de decisiones críticas en un mundo cada vez más interconectado y vulnerable, con capacidades que abarcan el desarrollo de software, el procesamiento de datos, el respaldo de decisiones en tiempo real, la conectividad y la gestión de redes de extremo a extremo.
Con 1,000 millones de euros al año destinados a I+D de financiamiento propio, el grupo continuará generando innovaciones en sus mercados clave, con una orientación especial a su experiencia digital de nivel mundial en la Internet de las cosas (IoT), big data, inteligencia artificial y ciberseguridad. Las primeras sinergias son tan amplias como la cartera del grupo:
- Banca: análisis de big data
- Defensa: biometría
- Sector aeroespacial: gestión de tráfico no tripulado
- Transporte: Internet de las cosas
- Espacio: Internet de las cosas
- Telecomunicaciones: análisis de big data
Presencia global extendida
Luego de la adquisición, Gemalto formará una de las siete divisiones globales de Thales, la cual será nombrada Digital Identity and Security (DIS). Gemalto interactuará con todos los clientes civiles y de defensa del grupo y fortalecerá en gran medida su presencia industrial en 68 países. Thales ampliará considerablemente sus operaciones en América Latina (pasará de 600 a 2,500 empleados), triplicará su presencia en Asia del Norte (de 700 a 1,980), Sudeste Asiático (de 800 a 2,500) e India (de 400 a 1,150) y Norteamérica (de 4,600 a 6,600).
“Con Gemalto, líder mundial en identificación digital y protección de datos, Thales adquirió un conjunto de tecnologías y competencias altamente complementarias con aplicaciones en nuestros cinco mercados verticales, que ahora se redefinen como aeroespacial; espacio; transporte; identidad y seguridad digital; y defensa y seguridad. Estas son las tecnologías inteligentes que ayudan a que las personas tomen las mejores decisiones en momentos cruciales. La adquisición es un punto de inflexión para los 80,000 empleados del grupo. Juntos, creamos un gigante de la seguridad digital con capacidad para competir en las ligas mayores a nivel mundial”. Patrice Caine, presidente y director ejecutivo de Thales
Acerca de Thales
Aquellos que hacen que el mundo avance confían en Thales. Nuestros clientes vienen a nosotros con grandes ambiciones: construir un mundo mejor y más seguro. Combinando una diversidad única de experiencia, talento y culturas, nuestros arquitectos diseñan y entregan soluciones extraordinarias de alta tecnología, que hacen posible el mañana, hoy. Desde lo más profundo del océano hasta los confines del espacio y el ciberespacio, ayudamos a nuestros clientes a pensar de forma más inteligente y actuar más rápido: dominando una complejidad cada vez mayor en momentos decisivos. Lo que sea necesario.
Thales generó ingresos por 19,000 millones de euros en 2018 y posee 80,000 empleados en 68 países.
VISITE
Thales
Group
Gemalto
Descargue fotos en alta definición
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005810/es/
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT