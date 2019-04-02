Vela’s DMA Platform Further Expands into APAC

|By Business Wire
April 2, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced today that its multi award-winning fully-hosted and managed Direct Market Access (DMA) Platform is now available in the Japan Exchange Group (JPX) site in the Tokyo region. With a tier 1 investment bank among one of the first major clients at this co-location space, this access further strengthens Vela’s presence in APAC and is part of its wider expansion plans in the region to enable clients to trade additional markets, locally and globally.
By co-locating in cabinets with premier access to JPX markets, Vela is able to offer ultra-low latency order routing and market data to Osaka Exchange (OSE). With ASX already live on the platform, JPX is the next step in Vela’s global expansion with further points of presence planned in key APAC markets, including SGX and HKEX. The JPX co-located order routing and market data capabilities complements services already provided at key data centers in North America and Europe.
Ryusuke Yokoyama, Senior Executive Officer and CIO at JPX commented, “We are delighted to welcome Vela to our co-location space.” Adding, “Vela, a rapidly growing independent service provider, is providing low latency OSE market data distribution and order entry to users and we hope this expansion improves user convenience and assists smoother trading activities. Vela supports our focus on working with quality partners and we look forward to building upon this relationship.”
Ollie Cadman, Global Head of Product Management and Business Operations at Vela, commented, “Vela is seeing growing demand for execution and market data services within the APAC region, as evidenced by our latest major client going live in the JPX co-location area. Clients are looking to deploy more global trading strategies and seek new opportunities outside of their traditional home markets.” He continued, “Over 70% of the orders placed on the JPX markets is from within their co-location environment and the performance and risk characteristics of our DMA Platform is a perfect fit for clients looking to access the liquidity within this market.”
Vela’s award-winning DMA Platform offers normalized order entry, pre-trade risk, drop copy, full risk management and normalized market data, supported by a strong clearing member ecosystem. This high-performant and scalable platform provides ultra-low latency and fully-normalized access to all the major listed derivatives venues for buy-side and sell-side firms. In addition, the multi-asset DMA platform is supporting a growing number of global trading destinations in the Fixed Income markets.
About Vela
Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.
Vela’s ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.
With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela’s clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.
Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.
About JPX
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) was established via the business combination between Tokyo Stock Exchange Group and Osaka Securities Exchange on January 1, 2013.
JPX operates financial instruments exchange markets to provide market users with reliable venues for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments. In addition to providing market infrastructure and market data, JPX also provides clearing and settlement services through a central counterparty and conducts trading oversight to maintain the integrity of the markets. In the course of working together as an exchange group to offer a comprehensive range of services, we continue to make every effort to ensure reliable markets and create greater convenience for all market users.
