CBC/Radio-Canada Selects Arista Networks for New Broadcast Facility

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced that CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada’s national public broadcaster, has chosen Arista Networks’ high performance switching infrastructure for its new “Maison de Radio-Canada” (MRC) in Montreal, a planned state-of-the-art facility that will be fully compliant with the SMPTE ST2110 suite of standards for professional media applications over managed IP networks.
The multi-year contract sets the stage for Arista Networks to provide CBC with high performance IP Switching platforms, Arista EOS® (Extensible Operating System) software features and advanced services that will make “Maison de Radio-Canada” among the most advanced IP broadcast facilities in the world.
“The relocation of CBC/Radio-Canada French Services headquarters in Montreal is one of the most ambitious projects in our industry,” said François Legrand, CBC’s Senior Director of Core Systems Engineering. “Arista’s dedication, vast experience, proven track record and in-depth understanding of the Media and Entertainment market are key to the success of this project.”
The combination of Arista EOS, CloudVision®, and Media Control Services provides the management, orchestration and telemetry applications required to configure, operate and monitor CBC’s next generation broadcast network. Arista EOS delivers the reliability and performance of a traditional broadcast infrastructure while enabling CBC to meet customer demands for high definition audio and video, including 4k and future 8k format requirements.
Arista’s Media Control Service API presents a basis for broadcast control and telemetry systems to interact with the network, providing bandwidth control and insight into the broadcast network.
The planned 39,000 m² (418,000 sq. ft.) Montreal broadcast facility will host several production areas dedicated to news, television production and post-production activities, fed by dozens of studios, control rooms, editing and infographic workstations and audio mixing suites. Its massive Master Control and Playout Room is designed to deliver 40 television channels, 40 web channels and 160 radio channels.
CBC/Radio-Canada’s broadcast channels reach an estimated monthly audience of 14 million consumers. The new Maison de Radio-Canada (MRC) will be a showcase for Canada’s public broadcaster with open, welcoming and inviting public spaces for both visitors, and the employees who work there every day. The creators and programmers will enjoy a dynamic, stimulating environment designed to foster collaboration and innovation.
About CBC
CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.
ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of Arista EOS and CloudVision and including increased network reliability, visibility and performance and greater scalability. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products, product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Apr. 1, 2019 11:00 AM EDT