Healthgrades Launches First Customer Data Platform (CDP) Built for Healthcare

|April 2, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, announced today that it is launching the first Customer Data Platform (CDP) built for healthcare.
This enterprise platform will bring together once disparate data into a single platform, breaking down data silos and making data more useful across an entire organization. Healthgrades CDP will also serve as the underlying data management solution for powering CRM and other customer experience execution systems while enabling health systems to reach beyond traditional efforts to improve patient experience and patient engagement.
“More than 30 years ago, we created the healthcare CRM category, and today we are applying Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning technology to pioneer an even better way for health systems to look at their patients and patient populations from a holistic point of view,” said Rob Draughon, CEO of Healthgrades. “Healthgrades CDP will allow health systems to use, apply and access secure data in new ways, transforming and personalizing the patient experience into one that builds trust and makes patients feel safe, valued and motivated.”
“Providers today face a complex technology environment. Healthgrades CDP bridges the gap between siloed data sources in healthcare, connecting unlimited internal and external data hubs surrounding hospital systems, to create a comprehensive patient profile,” said Rupen Patel, Chief Strategy Officer, Healthgrades. “With our new enterprise platform, we will be able to deliver an all-inclusive view that will allow every facet of a health system to reach the right patient with personalized messages, improving the overall patient experience.”
“Today’s healthcare consumers simply assume that their hospital knows – and remembers – who they are, what they’ve done, and what they want, at all times and across all channels,” said David Raab, Founder of the CDP Institute. “A CDP applies specialized technologies and pre-built processes that are tailored precisely to address enterprise-wide technology needs. We commend Healthgrades’ leadership in launching the first CDP built for healthcare, which will support the needs of a health system’s information technology and marketing infrastructure.”
Healthgrades will preview its CDP at its upcoming event, HealthShare Symposium, on April 23-25, 2019.
Late last year, Healthgrades introduced its next generation CRM platform, powered by the company’s proprietary data-driven algorithms.
Learn more about how health systems partner with Healthgrades.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. At healthgrades.com, we help millions of consumers a month to find and schedule appointments with their provider of choice. With our scheduling solutions and advanced analytics applications, we help our health system clients representing over 1,500 hospitals across the country to cultivate new patient relationships, improve patient access, and build customer loyalty. At Healthgrades, better health gets a head start.
