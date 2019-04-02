HyperX Renews Partnership With NBA 2K League to Continue as Official Gaming Headset Partner

|By Business Wire
|
April 2, 2019
HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company Inc., today announced their partnership renewal with the NBA 2K League ahead of its second season. With the NBA 2K League’s THE TIPOFF powered by AT&T starting this week, HyperX continues as the Official Gaming Headset of the league and will provide gaming headsets for all league gameplay and events.
The NBA 2K League, the professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., will feature 21 teams and 126 of the best NBA 2K players in the world, including Chiquita Evans, the first woman to be drafted into the NBA 2K League by Warriors Gaming. This season, teams will compete for an increased prize pool of $1.2 million prize money across three tournaments, the NBA 2K League Playoffs and the NBA 2K League Finals.
The latest HyperX gaming headsets will be used by players during all live gameplay, including weekly matchups, tournaments, the NBA 2K League Playoffs and the NBA 2K League Finals. These include the HyperX Cloud Alpha, which is designed with dual chamber technology that features signature award-winning sound, Cloud Revolver for premium-grade gaming, and HyperX Cloud II, high-quality headsets comfortable for gamers to wear during competition.
HyperX has more than 10 years of experience supporting esports tournaments, teams, leagues and the gaming community. Over 500 professional esports athletes around the world use HyperX products daily while practicing and during competition.
“We are excited to continue as the official gaming headset partner of the NBA 2K League. Esports and sports are synonymous now and the NBA 2K League is helping lead this new world of converging entertainment,” said Mark Leathem, general manager, HyperX. “Hearing every detail and communicating effectively during competitions is critically important to players and we are happy to provide the best gear to the players.”
Additionally, HyperX has partnerships at the team level with many NBA 2K League teams including HEAT Check Gaming, Mavs Gaming, NetsGC, T-Wolves Gaming and 76ers Gaming Club. The team practice facilities will also be equipped with HyperX gaming headsets.
The NBA 2K League season will run from April to August and culminate with the NBA 2K League Finals on August 3.
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
About the NBA 2K League
The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 21 teams features six players who compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Knicks Gaming won the first-ever NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The league’s second season takes place from April-August 2019. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.
