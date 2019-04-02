PwC Netherlands bundelt krachten met High-Tech Bridge om te voorzien in applicatiebeveiligingstests op basis van DevSecOps en CI/CD

|By Business Wire
|
April 2, 2019 06:31 AM EDT
PwC Netherlands en High-Tech Bridge kondigen een strategisch partnerschap en een gezamenlijke oplossing aan voor snelle, kostenefficiënte applicatiepenetratietests met behulp van DevSecOps.
Gartner verwacht een snelle groei in de markt voor beveiligingstests vanwege voortdurende datalekken en groeiende eisen aan applicatiebeveiligingstests als onderdeel van DevOps.
Het nieuwe gezamenlijke aanbod biedt een holistische, risicogecorrigeerde aanpak voor het testen van web- en mobiele applicaties en API's (REST/SOAP) voor organisaties in Nederland:
Het bekroonde ImmuniWeb® AI-platform van High-Tech Bridge maakt gebruik van de bedrijfseigen Multilayer Application Security Testing-technologie voor snelle, kosteneffectieve applicatiepenetratietests op basis van DevSecOps via de ImmuniWeb®-aanbiedingen voor On-Demand, Continuous en MobileSuite.
Inzicht in en inventarisatie van assets is een cruciale vereiste van de AVG en daarom een nieuwe uitdaging voor veel particuliere en publieke organisaties. ImmuniWeb® Discovery pakt het op eenvoudige en effectieve manier aan. Het maakt gebruik van Big Data en de eigen, niet-intrusieve OSINT-technologie om snel een uitgebreide inventaris op te stellen van de externe web-, mobiele en cloudactiva van een organisatie, waardoor voorzien wordt in het ultieme inzicht in assets voor organisaties van elke omvang. Elke geïdentificeerde asset is voorzien van scores voor asset-attractiviteit en technische hackbaarheid om prioriteit te geven aan beveiligingstests, remediëring en verdediging.
De unieke expertise van PwC op het gebied van governance, risicobeheer en compliance (GRC) biedt gezamenlijke klanten een betrouwbare manier om de bevindingen op kostenefficiënte, coherente en geprioriteerde manier te integreren in hun cyberbeveiligings- en veerkracht-strategie.
Ilia Kolochenko, CEO en oprichter van High-Tech Bridge, verklaart: "We zijn verheugd om ons wereldwijde samenwerkingsverband met PwC in applicatiebeveiligingstests en risicoscoring uit te breiden. De waarde van onze bekroonde technologie, gecombineerd met de GRC-expertdiensten van PwC, verandert cybersecurity in een duurzame langetermijninvestering. De Nederlandse cyberbeveiligingsmarkt is een van de meest ontwikkelde in continentaal Europa en we zien zeker een enorm potentieel voor ons gezamenlijk aanbod daar voor organisaties van elke omvang."
Jim Krezmien, Cybersecurity Specialist bij PwC Netherlands, merkte op: "Terwijl we overgaan naar een echte informatiemaatschappij met een sterke afhankelijkheid van technologie, is het cruciaal dat ervoor wordt gezorgd dat vrijgegeven producten voldoen aan beveiligings- en privacystandaarden. Dit heeft belangrijke gevolgen voor de ontwikkelingsprocessen van onze klanten; reactieve tests volstaan gewoon niet langer in flexibele ontwikkelingsprocessen. Het unieke productaanbod van High-Tech Bridge vormt een aanvulling op ons huidige serviceportfolio en past perfect in onze visie om de beste services aan onze klanten te leveren."
Voor meer informatie kunt u:
- gaan naar de startpagina van PwC Netherlands https://www.pwc.nl/cybersecurity
- gaan naar de ImmuniWeb® AI-startpagina https://www.htbridge.com/immuniweb
- een PDF met het gezamenlijk aanbod verkrijgen via https://www.htbridge.com/immuniweb/PwC-NL-ImmuniWeb.pdf
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005536/nl/
