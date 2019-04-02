ABBYY Launches Vantage, Platform Delivering Human-Like Skills to Digital Workforce

ABBYY, a global leader in Content IQ technologies and solutions, today launched ABBYY Vantage, the first enterprise platform to provide human-like cognitive skills to intelligent automation platforms such as robotic process automation (RPA) and business process automation (BPA). The new platform can be leveraged by enterprise companies in financial services and insurance, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and other industries. Several high-profile enterprise customers and consulting partners are participating in the early adopter program, including Merck, Symphony Ventures, RoboRana, and RPAbox.

Vantage offers a transformative shift in the way structured and unstructured content is processed utilizing cognitive skills to make digital robots in automation platforms smarter and faster. It delivers text recognition, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of consumable skills to power the new digital workforce (software robots) needed to make intelligent business decisions. According to the Forrester report “Predictions 2019: Artificial Intelligence,” more than 40% of enterprises will create digital workers by combining AI with RPA. The research firm estimates the RPA market will reach $1.7 billion in 2019 and $2.9 billion in 2021. Vantage addresses common content-centric pain points such as lengthy set-up and configuration, shortage of training data, requiring skilled experts in areas like machine learning for automating unstructured content, and inability to scale across an enterprise organization resulting in missed efficiency and cost gains.

“For the first time, enterprises can automate content-based processes without requiring users to be tech experts. ABBYY has revolutionized the way organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by simplifying technologies like AI and data capture. This makes content-centric processes easier to set up and configure with out-of-the-box core skills and advanced cognitive skills that make robots smarter,” stated Anthony Macciola, Chief Innovation Officer at ABBYY. “Vantage delivers the technology as consumable skills that are combined with automation platforms like RPA to accelerate enterprise self-service automation. Organizations can quickly leverage these skills directly in their process automation platform, cutting down the time it takes to deploy and realize the benefits. Vantage sets a new bar by simplifying how cognitive skills are designed, deployed, and consumed.”

The new platform minimizes the complexity of processing content such as documents, forms, images, and email communications with a set of cognitive skills that allow digital workers to identify a document, find specific information, understand the content, and route the document or process the information on its content. Core cognitive skills include text recognition, classification, and data extraction, coupled with learning, and can be plugged into any type of document workflow. Advanced cognitive skills can be developed by partners and customers to perform specific tasks unique to a business operation, such as processing a loan application, insurance claim or bill of lading.

“Enterprise operations executives are searching for the best approach to get started on the AI automation journey,” commented Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. “The advent of RPA opened the eyes of executives that they need AI in addition to RPA technologies to handle both structured and unstructured content. With solutions such as Vantage, ABBYY is addressing this demand for intelligent automation. Vantage will add intelligent skills to RPA to enable organizations to scale automation — more processes and more of each process as well.”

Vantage tightly integrates into leading RPA platforms like Blue Prism, UiPath, and others. It also can be leveraged by ISVs, System Integrators, BPOs, and IT technology strategists who have a business need to incorporate content IQ skills into their automation platforms. It is the first product on the market designed to increase the Content IQ of the digital workforce by allowing them to quickly and easily understand and process content as part of an overall automation task. These capabilities can for the first time be adopted and scaled across an organization in mass.

Availability and Pricing

Vantage is available now for early adopters and will be generally available in Q2 2019 via www.abbyy.com/vantage.

The platform offers a simple pricing and licensing model based on document transaction volume making it easy for business users to quickly determine cost and ROI.

Vantage is a componentized service platform with 100% HTML interfaces, therefore requiring no desktop installation.

Website: www.abbyy.com/vantage

About ABBYY

ABBYY is a global leader in content IQ technologies and solutions. ABBYY offers a complete range of AI-based technologies and solutions transforming business documents and content into business value. By providing digital transformation solutions to financial services, insurance, transportation, healthcare, and other industries, the company helps organizations achieve the next wave of growth by understanding customers and delivering responsive real-time intelligent systems. The flexibility of ABBYY AI solutions enables customers to utilize a diverse range of advanced technologies, platforms and solutions for classification, text analytics, data and entity extraction, and data validation via any communication channel and in any format. ABBYY technologies are used and licensed by some of the largest international enterprises and government organizations, as well as SMBs and individuals. The company maintains offices in Australia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, Ukraine, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.abbyy.com/company.

ABBYY and the ABBYY Logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ABBYY Software Ltd. Other product names mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby recognized.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005268/en/